The team at Lowers & Associates is excited to welcome Bob Greene as our new Vice President of Sales. Greene has had leadership roles with several well-known associations, including the American Management Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the Association for Financial Professionals, and has been a consultant to the Fortune 500 and US Military.

When asked about joining the L&A team, Greene said, “I’m delighted to be joining the risk mitigation professionals at Lowers & Associates to help us continue to grow our customer relationships in the US and internationally.”

Lowers & Associates offers a wide array of solutions from assessment to mitigation to recovery. The experts at Lowers & Associates have considerable experience in the following areas: risk management, security, law enforcement, human resources, and accounting. Fraudulent-claims investigation, audits for regulatory compliance, development of cybersecurity policies, and advice on loss prevention are among some of the services that the team at L&A provides.

Brad Moody, the Executive Vice President of Operations at Lowers & Associates commented, “We are excited to have Bob join the Lowers & Associates team. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for the organization. Bob adds elements to our team that will help us get to the next level.”

About Lowers & Associates:

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Lowers & Associates ("L&A") is an independent, internationally recognized risk management consulting firm. We offer a wide range of loss prevention/control, risk assessment, loss/claims investigation, audit, compliance, and related risk management services.

Our origins, dating back over 25 years, are in both physical and operational security as well as internal controls and over that time we've become an acknowledged authority on matters of crime and fidelity related risk mitigation.

Throughout our history, we've partnered with many different types of organizations to aid in the mitigation of business, operational, and technology risks on both a proactive/pre-loss and reactive/post-loss basis. Today our service offering also extends into computer/cyber-crime/social engineering with a comprehensive array of privacy protection, network/information security, and cyber risk management services.

For more information about L&A, please visit our website at http://www.lowersrisk.com.