Robosoft Technologies, a mobile app development company, received the ”best app developer” award at the 2017 AWS Mobility Awards held on June 1 in Bengaluru, India. The awards recognize startups and enterprises that offer innovative, mobile-based solutions leveraging AES solutions.

“Robosoft is pleased to be recognized as a leader in the mobile space by a prestigious company such as Amazon Web Services, which has significant global influence. It ratifies our position as a leader in the app development space” stated Rohit Bhat, founder, MD and CEO of Robosoft Technologies. “This shows our commitment to mobile app development excellence and expertise, and provides the motivation for us to continue creating the most exciting, user friends and agile apps on the market.”

The AWS Mobility Awards are an alliance between Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), Sequoia India, Facebook, and Intel. The awards recognize brands in two categories: Established and Emerging applications, and companies can nominate themselves by filling a form on the AWS Mobility Awards website.

Mobile apps are judged based on factors such as UX, design, performance, innovative features, deep tech integration and traction, and finalists are selected by a jury review of program partners, and mobility experts from the tech industry. A grand jury chooses the winners.

About Robosoft

Robosoft Technologies is a digital product design & engineering company specializing in end-to-end mobile app development, UI/UX for digital interfaces including web and wearables. Robosoft has over 20 years of experience in software development and is one of the pioneers in mobile app development. With over 1500 apps in its portfolio, Robosoft has diverse experience across industries and platforms. Robosoft partners with several prestigious global brands and hot startups across categories in their digital transformation - Banking & Financial Services, News, E-commerce, Games & Entertainment and Healthcare to name a few. With several award-winning, globally recognized apps in its portfolio Robosoft’s team of designers & engineers has the depth & scale of experience to build outstanding digital products. Robosoft’s clients include, Disney, ESPN, HP, Vodafone, McDonald’s, Sony, Target, Victoria’s Secret, WalmartLabs and Warner Bros among others.

Media Contact Details

Nikunj Sanghvi, Head — US Sales & Business Development, +1-408-460-1555

nikunj.sanghvi(at)robosoftin.com