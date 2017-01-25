New Technology Allows Landlords To Perform Background Checks Instantly

Share your culture, share your home Technology such as secure document sharing, live video chat and now, online background screening, allow for a safe introduction between students and housing providers.

Homeowners or renters with an extra room to share can now run comprehensive tenant screening reports on possible tenants with a click of a button on the Roomdock website thanks to technology created by theRRD.

The comprehensive tenant screening reports includes a summary credit check, national criminal background check, and a national search for evictions, liens and judgments, as well as theRRD’s proprietary Incident Reporting. theRRD’s Incident Reporting allows Roomdock room providers to view lease violations on prospective tenants, while in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. All the information is pulled and aggregated from several reputable national repositories.

The new service adds to the suite of services Roomdock offers to both room seekers and room providers on its platform. Roomdock is a premier web destination for international and domestic students looking for housing and support near college campuses all over the United States.

Roomdock helps students from 60 countries find a compatible place by pairing them up with a host who wants to make an extra income, but is also interested in cultural exchange. Students and hosts are matched based on budget, location, lifestyle, interest and culture.

“Technology such as secure document sharing, live video chat and now, online background screening, allow for a safe introduction between students and housing providers,” said Smith Tanny, a former international exchange student and Roomdock CEO. “Roomdock also couples a powerful screening algorithm with real-person interviews to provide the safest room-sharing platform on the web.”

theRRD offers a comprehensive list of real estate services for real estate professionals, property owners, tenants, renters and property managers including the industry's first nationally available Instant Tenant Screening API.

“I am excited to have this new partnership through our API offering which was created specifically to enhance partnerships with companies that could benefit from integrating tenant screening services as part of their offering,” said Joe Killinger, CEO of theRRD.

Approximately 1 million international students enroll in colleges and universities across the US annually, but there is a shortage of supply of on-campus housing. Most schools don’t have dedicated support for international student housing and apartment rental and classifieds sites can be expensive and unsafe.

