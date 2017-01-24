As the director and coach of one of the best camps in the United States, Mike Cohen has educated, trained and prepared high school runners from all over the country for their schools’ cross country program. Coach Cohen's association with Green Mountain Running Camp began over twenty years ago. Originally a staff coach and lecturer, Mike Cohen has worked his way “up the ladder” to become one of Nike Running Camps’ most beloved director and coach.

It has recently been announced that Coach Cohen has advanced as a finalist for the award of National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in recognition for his incredible work as a coach in the sport of Boys Cross Country at Simsbury High School, CT. Coach Cohen is one of eight finalists from across the nation and will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention

Coach Cohen was selected for this national honor by his state’s high school coaches’ association. He was then selected as the nominee from District I comprised of the New England states and New York. This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category.

Coach Cohen has coached both boys and girls cross country, coed cross country ski, coed indoor track and field as well as outdoor track and field at Simsbury High School. He has been coaching for over 30 years. Presently, he is the head coach of the boys cross country, the coed indoor track and field team and the boy’s outdoor track and field team. His cross country teams have won four state championships and amassed a record of 1056 wins and 255 loses.

Nike Running Camps expresses its sincerest congratulations to Mike Cohen. The Green Mountain Running Camp in Meriden, New Hampshire is proud to have Coach Cohen on board as a camp director and wish him a lifetime of success.

For more details on The Green Mountain Running Camp or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/running/nike/green-mountain-running-camp/ or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.