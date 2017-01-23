Nike Running Camps new Chris Solinsky Distance Camp offers a remarkable experience for campers who seek to improve their running mentality in addition to their physical running skills. Camp consists of form and endurance training, educational breakout sessions, and visits from inspiring guest speakers. The campers enjoy 200 acres of towering red and white pines, hardwoods, wetlands and lakes. Amidst the many running trails lies Sunset Lake, where campers can swim and boat. Campers stay in beautiful Scandinavian-style log cabins and enjoy meals featuring local and organic food.

Coach Chris Solinsky is a former American record holder and NCAA champion. Solinsky is entering his third year as a distance and middle-distance coach at the College of William and Mary and has been instrumental in the Tribe’s recent success.

Coach Solinsky’s goal is to share his wisdom and experience with the camp runners. "I am incredibly passionate about the sport of track and field and specifically distance running. My hope is to spread that passion to anyone that attends the camp while also sharing any variety of the experiences I have been lucky enough to have during my time in the sport,” states Coach Solinsky. “My aim is to impart some of the important lessons on those that attend the camp, while giving tips for training and developing a mental edge for competitions."

Registration for one of the best running camps is now open. This coed Nike Running Camp runs July 23-27, open to teams and individuals, ages 12-18. Runners of all ability levels are welcome to attend the camp in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin. Other highlights include low coach to camper ratio and cross training and strengthening sessions.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.