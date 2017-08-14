SAE Institute Nashville welcomes Anthony Corder

SAE Institute Nashville has selected Anthony Corder as its new Entertainment Business Program Chairperson. In this position, Corder will oversee the launch of this newly redesigned Associate and Diploma-level program, which provides SAE Institute’s students with preparation and skills for careers in the music and entertainment industry.

An accomplished entertainment industry professional, Corder brings over 25 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to this role, including extensive experience in artist management, touring, promotion, and publishing. A major label artist and label executive, his career in the music industry began as a lead vocalist for TORA TORA on A&M Records, where he is still a band member today. Anthony was one of ten people selected by Sony Music (RCA Label Group and Provident Label Group) to participate in their Executive Training Program, where he worked in Marketing/Artist Development—one of his many outstanding industry recognitions.

“I have successfully worked in the entertainment industry a long time and I understand exactly what it takes to succeed,” says Corder. “SAE Institute Nashville is the perfect place for me to share my passion for teaching and helping others launch their careers in the entertainment industry.”

An innovative thinker with a genuine interest and a passion for helping the next generation obtain the creative skills necessary to pursue successful careers in the entertainment industry, Corder says, “I have had great mentors throughout my career who have changed the entire direction of my life. I am excited to share my perspective, some valuable ‘Pass It On’ moments, and also be an encouraging force behind the next wave of successful entertainment professionals at SAE Institute.”

This newly redesigned Entertainment Business Program, which emphasizes the intersection between creative development and business, begins on September 11th. Corder says he’s excited to lead the launch of the updated program, which will prepare students for a broader range of career opportunities in the music and entertainment industry. Graduating students will have the necessary skills to explore a diverse range of artistic careers when they enter the job market.

Anthony also shares his industry expertise as a consultant to Redroc Music, where he focuses on artist development, business development, strategic planning, and relationship management.

A graduate of the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies with specialization in Communication Aspects of the Entertainment Industry, Corder has also taught at Belmont University, TSU, and Dark Horse Institute.

