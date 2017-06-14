PivotPoint's SafetyML Safeguards Safety-Critical Systems

Model-Based Functional Safety + SafetyML™ Training & Certification A primary goal of the SafetyML and our Model-Based Functional Safety (MBFS) training is to improve how we analyze, design and architect safety-critical systems ...

PivotPoint Technology Corp., the Custom Model-Based Solutions™ company, announced today the SafetyML™ (Safety Modeling Language™) and Model-Based Functional Safety (MBFS) training for specifying the analyses, designs and architectures of safety-critical systems. The SafetyML v. 1.0 is an OMG UML™ and OMG SysML™ compatible profile and model library that supports the analysis, design, verification and validation of safety-critical functions across a broad range of safety-critical domains. These safety-critical domains include, but are not limited to, automotive, aerospace, medical devices and railway transportation.

"Exponential increases in software code bases, proliferating safety regulations and the propagation of deep learning AI bots are creating a 'perform storm' for safety-critical systems that are also software-intensive," said Cris Kobryn, Founder and CEO of PivotPoint Technology. Kobryn has been architecting and designing secure distributed computer systems for three decades, and is known for successfully leading the UML 1.x, UML 2.0, and SysML international standardization teams. "Tracing and analyzing a system fault in Millions of Lines of Code (MLOC) using traditional safety analysis techniques is analogous to finding a proverbial 'needle in a haystack'. A primary goal of the SafetyML and our Model-Based Functional Safety (MBFS) training is to improve how we analyze, design and architect safety-critical systems on the 'left side' of the System V-Model, so that so that we can efficiently verify and validate them on the 'right side' of the System V-Model."

The SafetyML is implemented as an OMG UML profile (UML dialect) and model library so that it can be efficiently implemented in a wide range of architecture modeling tools that comply with the OMG UML and OMG SysML standards. The SafetyML also supports a broad range of international safety standards including, but not limited to, ISO 26262 (Automotive), DO-178-C (Aerospace), ISO 14971 (Medical Devices) and EN 50128 (Railway Transportation). In addition, SafetyML is designed to complement PivotPoint's CyberML™ (Cyber Modeling Language™) profile and model library, so architects and engineers can specify safety-critical systems that are also cyber-secure.

PivotPoint will feature the SafetyML in a new series of Model-Based Functional Safety + SafetyML training modules that are elective after successful completion of Essential MBSE + SysML Applied™, Essential Agile Architecture + UML 2 Applied™ or equivalent training:



MBFS + SAFETYML: BASIC -- Introduction to Model-Based Functional Safety (MBFS) and SafetyML. Features essential constructs related to safety-critical systems: Safety Integrity Levels (SILs), hazards, risks, reliability, availability, faults, errors, failures, failure modes, failure causes and harmful effects.

MBFS + SAFETYML: INTERMEDIATE -- Integrating Fault-Tree Analysis (FTA) with System Analysis. Generating FTA diagrams from SafetyML analysis patterns.

MBFS + SAFETYML: ADVANCED -- Integrating Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA) with System Design. Generating FMEA tables from SafetyML design patterns

PivotPoint's new Model-Based Functional Safety + SafetyML workshop training modules are available immediately and can be delivered both onsite (North America, EU and Japan) and online. All MBFS + SafetyML training is available with Completion and Performance-Based Certifications, and can be followed up with comprehensive Consulting and Technical Support services to address specific team and project needs.

For more information about PivotPoint's MBFS + SafetyML training modules visit the Model-Based Functional Safety + SafetyML™ Training & Certification page.

About PivotPoint Technology

PivotPoint Technology Corp. (PivotPoint) is a software and systems engineering services company that specializes in Custom Model-Based Solutions™ for tough business and technical problems. PivotPoint supports open modeling standards (UML, SysML, BPMN, DoDAF, UPDM, TOGAF, OpenUP) and provides premium training, consulting and tool customization services for clients in North America, Europe and Japan. PivotPoint has helped our international clientele improve their enterprise system architectures and business processes in a wide range of industries ranging from aerospace-defense and automotive to financial services and healthcare.

