Earlier today, American Payment Solutions (APS) announced their new partnership with ScanForce Mobile Sales, to provide secure, PCI compliant, anywhere / anytime Sage 100 credit card processing for SMBs.

APS is a leading credit card processing provider, helping businesses save money and time with seamless ERP-integrated credit card transactions. With their affiliated partner, North American Payment Solutions, APS supports customers in the United States and Canada.

“APS is proud of this exciting partnership with ScanForce,” said Phillip Heath, President of American Payment Solutions. “By combining the competitive processing rates and state-of-the-art security of APS with the flexible mobility of Sage 100-integrated ScanForce Mobile Sales, we’re empowering SMBs with error-free, fast payment processing on the go.”

ScanForce Mobile Sales assists sales teams to close out-of-office deals faster with insight into real-time quantities and delivery dates, instant quotes, signature captures, and immediate receipts. With the APS partnership, the solution will also be able to process secure payments in the field. ScanForce Mobile Sales works with iOS, Android, and Windows.

“Online security is becoming increasingly important for consumers,” said David Ford, CEO of American Payment Solutions. “By providing a highly secure payment gateway, complete with PCI-compliance and tokenization, as well as signature APS services such as 11-hour funding and the private APSPAYS Vault, Sage 100 businesses will now have access to enterprise-quality payment processing options wherever they are.”

