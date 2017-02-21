ServiceMaster of Salem has been providing disaster restoration and cleaning services to homes and businesses in Salem, OR and the surrounding communities for over 35 years. RestorationMaster recently added ServiceMaster of Salem to RestorationMasterFinder.com to help improve their digital marketing campaign in Salem, OR and the surrounding areas with highly optimized micro-sites. These micro-sites are designed to attract more local search traffic from within their service area to help increase the number of quality sales leads.

Each of the micro-sites built for ServiceMaster of Salem cover their main service areas and include service pages for fire damage restoration, mold remediation, water damage restoration, hoarding cleaning, and several others. People who are searching for these services within the areas covered by the micro-sites will be driven to these service pages which will help increase the number of calls for an improved conversion rate.

About RestorationMasterFinder.com

RestorationMasterFinder.com, or RMF, is a cost effective, lead generation website developed by Proceed Innovative to provide businesses in the disaster restoration, furniture restoration, and cleaning industries with quality sales leads. RMF helps drive relevant search traffic to its highly optimized micro-sites so that listed businesses get more calls from within their service areas. This website has a strong presence on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing in addition to many local, vertical, and social media web portals.

About ServiceMaster of Salem

ServiceMaster of Salem has been a trusted provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services for Salem, OR and the surrounding communities of Marion, Benton, Polk, Linn, and Lincoln counties since 1980. They are a family owned business that started with just one carpet cleaning machine and a truck, and they have grown over the years to provide a range of disaster restoration services in addition to their cleaning services. ServiceMaster of Salem has sent their technicians to parts of Canada and other areas of the U.S. as part of ServiceMaster’s nationwide catastrophic response network and they are heavily invested in their local community through various organizations. Contact ServiceMaster of Salem at (503) 877-1977 for more information.