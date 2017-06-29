Mike Kephart, long-time turfgrass enthusiast and sales strategist, joined the Super-Sod family as sales manager during spring 2017.

Kephart’s years of experience in the sales industry, paired with his love for turfgrass, made him an ideal candidate for Super-Sod’s expanding sales strategy.

“Mike is a great fit for us,” said Ben Copeland Jr., Super-Sod’s COO. “He brings a passion for both turfgrass and the customer experience.”

Kephart’s efforts while at Abbott Labs and leading sales teams at companies like Recall were focused on increasing productivity.

During his journey in the healthcare and management consulting industries, Kephart attended American Continental University and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in business with a minor in leadership studies.

After working over 25 years in these industries, Kephart took a working sabbatical to pursue his turfgrass passion by working at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the 2014 US Golf Association US Amateur Championship as a turf tech. He expanded his turfgrass knowledge by completing the Principles of Turfgrass Management certification from the University of Georgia’s Center for Continuing Education.

“I’m eager to bring all of Super-Sod’s technology together to support the sales team,” Kephart said.

Kephart relishes not only caring for turfgrass, but writing about it as well. Involved in lawn care since his childhood, he shares his knowledge with neighbors by posting about personal lawn care ventures on his blog.

In his free time, Kephart enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. He and Sherri, his wife of 36 years, reside north of Atlanta and have two daughters. Their two daughters, Andrea and Chelsea, have both completed college and are pursuing professional careers.

Super-Sod, a subsidiary of Patten Seed Company, is a family run business that employs experts in turf and horticulture. Patten Seed Company began in 1893 in Lakeland, Georgia, as a general store, providing seed for customers. Since then, Patten Seed Company has brought innovation to the turfgrass industry through production of different seed and sod varieties. Super-Sod was formed in 1980 to market sod to expanding urban markets. Super-Sod continuously develops new garden products; fosters gardening and landscaping; and seeks improvement in farming practices, technology, environmental stewardship and employee knowledge. To learn more, visit SuperSod.com.