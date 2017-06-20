New Artisan Salt Co. packaging

SaltWorks®, Inc., the leading supplier of all-natural gourmet, specialty and ingredient salts, will exhibit at the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. SaltWorks will be at Booth 3800 from June 25-27, 2017. During the tradeshow, SaltWorks will present new product offerings, including three brand new packaging options for their Artisan® Salt Company brand, pour-spout pouches perfect for refills or as a standalone retail product, black peppercorns packaged in the company's new cutting-edge ceramic grinder, and a revitalized pre-pack deli program.

SaltWorks debuted the new Artisan Salt Company boutique glass jars, salt shakers and adjustable ceramic salt grinders at the Winter Fancy Food Show in January 2017 for wholesalers, distributors and retailers in convenient case quantities.

During the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show, SaltWorks will introduce a new packaging line under the Artisan brand: pour-spout pouches. Filled with the company's most popular varieties, these pouches are a convenient size for consumers to easily refill the reusable jars, shakers and grinders launched earlier this year.

In addition to the new Artisan Salt Company product and packaging launches, SaltWorks will debut a new partner product for their gourmet salt line: whole black peppercorns packaged in the new ceramic grinder. The company will also introduce an updated deli pre-pack program for grocers that makes selling in this popular style of packaging a breeze.

SaltWorks will display its expansive selection of all-natural sea, mineral, smoked and flavored salts as well. Available in a range of packaging options for retail, SaltWorks also supplies their bulk ingredient salts for food service, repack, manufacturing and processing applications.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new product offerings to retail, grocery and bulk ingredient customers during the Fancy Food Show this June," said Mark Zoske, CEO of SaltWorks. "We had an incredible response to our new Artisan packaging in January, and we're looking forward to hearing what customers have to say this summer."

About SaltWorks®, Inc.

The most trusted name in the salt business, SaltWorks has been satisfying salt enthusiasts around the world since 2001. Serving wholesale, distributor, and bulk customers as well as individual consumers, SaltWorks offers a superior selection of the highest quality all-natural sea and mineral salts in a range of exact grain sizes and quantities to suit any application. The first and largest specialty salt company in the world, SaltWorks truly pioneered the gourmet salt business and produces the finest brands including Artisan® Salt Company, Fusion® naturally flavored salts, Ancient Ocean® Himalayan Pink Salt, Pure Ocean® Atlantic Sea Salt, Pacific Blue® Kosher Flake Sea Salt, Ultra Epsom® and Bokek® Premium Dead Sea Salt. SaltWorks continues to revolutionize the natural salt industry with their steadfast dedication to innovation, product integrity and world-class customer service. Proudly certified SQF level 2 with an Excellent rating, SaltWorks is also fully HAACP and GMP accredited by NSF International®. All SaltWorks products are all natural, kosher certified and guaranteed for purity and quality.

Discover the SaltWorks Difference and shop the best sea salts in the world at http://www.seasalt.com.

