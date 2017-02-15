Salus Telehealth, Inc., a market leader and trusted advisor within the telehealth industry, announces that Liberty HealthShare, a medical cost-sharing organization, is now providing its members with the Salus VideoMedicine mobile platform, a comprehensive telemedicine solution that reduces healthcare costs, while improving overall health outcomes for its users. Through VideoMedicine, Liberty HealthShare members have access to convenient, on-demand primary care physician services as well as scheduled virtual visits with a variety of specialists. The platform improves the efficiency of the patient-provider interaction for consistent, proactive and informed healthcare management.

Not only do patients gain access to convenient, on-demand primary care physician services through VideoMedicine, but they are also able to choose the board-certified physician and health professionals they want and that fits their pocketbook – a choice that other telemedicine services do not provide. Patients have the added benefit of inviting their own doctors to join the VideoMedicine physican network, thus offering continuity of care with preferred providers that other platforms cannot match. Built on best-in-class technology with superior streaming abilities, VideoMedicine’s proprietary platform is highly customizable to meet the different needs of large enterprises, payors and hospital systems.

Since VideoMedicine became available to Liberty HealthShare, over 600 members have joined the platform. The savings have been immediate for all members sharing within the organization, as VideoMedicine consultations have a significantly lower cost than tradition office visits. What’s more, members are able to easily invite their personal physicians to utilize the platform via the “Invite My Provider” option within their VideoMedicine dashboard.

“At Salus, we believe that great healthcare starts with uniform access to top-quality care within a consistent patient-provider relationship,” says Paula Guy, CEO of Salus Telehealth. “Improving efficiency for Liberty HealthShare members during contact with their physicians and healthcare providers allows for optimal healthcare management. Our users are also able to invite their own physicians and providers onto the VideoMedicine platform, which is unprecedented in the telemedicine industry. This creates continuity of care within a comfortable environment.”

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit group of self-pay patients who work together to share in the expense of medical costs. The organization has tripled its growth in the past year from 15,850 households to 48,281 households.

“Growth has been fantastic, but the question is always 'how do we respond to that growth?'” explains Matthew Bellis, Chief Communications Officer of Liberty HealthShare. “We are always looking for tools to give our members that they can use to direct their care and practice stewardship with regard to the amounts which are shared. VideoMedicine is one of those tools that we’ve implemented and we can’t wait to see its proliferation within our membership and how telemedicine can truly benefit our community.”

To access VideoMedicine, Liberty HealthShare members can visit http://www.videomedicine.com or simply download the app from iTunes or Google Play and enter their group code. Physicians interested in joining the VideoMedicine platform can learn more and register here.

About Salus Telehealth, Inc.

Salus Telehealth, Inc. is a full-service telehealth company providing expertise in the comprehensive implementation of telemedicine, along with the world’s first direct-to-consumer, free-market physician network, VideoMedicine. Offering a full solution that includes consultation, hardware and software, Salus’ innovation has led to the creation of a simple and easy-to-deploy e-clinical model that brings telemedicine to any market efficiently and cost-effectively. Users can easily invite their personal physicians to use the VideoMedicine platform as well, creating continuity of care with preferred providers. The resulting services and systems add value, improve quality of patient care and reduce costs for clients.

The highly-experienced Salus team is available to assess, consult and deploy telemedicine solutions for states, hospitals, Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN), school systems and enterprises, as well as a broad spectrum of payors.

For more information, visit http://www.salustelehealth.com and follow Salus on Twitter.

