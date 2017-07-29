Running common errands in a popular Oceanside community like San Diego can mean wasting hours in a car.

Key Housing, leaders in long-term and short-term corporate rentals throughout California, is proud to announce its featured property for August, 2017, will be 'The Promenade at Rio Vista' in San Diego, California. Among the features of this chosen property are so-called 'serviced apartments in San Diego.' Many Europeans articulate furnished apartments using this terminology, and with August being the close of vacation season, it was a logical choice as featured complex for August.

“Running common errands in a popular Oceanside community like San Diego can mean wasting hours in a car. Vacationers from Europe are not going to be happy about that when on holiday. They will want to enjoy the California beaches instead of sitting in traffic,” explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. “The Promenade at Rio Vista is walking distance to several services to help get chores done quicker. The fact that it has serviced apartments made it an even stronger choice for our August featured SoCal property.”

To review the featured property as well as San Diego serviced apartments for August go to http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=815

European visitors searching for tips and insights about San Diego serviced apartments to rent are also encouraged to view information at the blog archive: http://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-diego/.

The Promenade at Rio Vista is a fully-furnished corporate apartment property. On-site services can include: laundry facilities, fitness center and a resort-style pool. Dental, chiropractic care, grocery shopping and dining may also be found only steps away. This complex has extra amenities that may help European travelers on holiday enjoy more sand and surf. Holidays lasting up to a month can mean normal family errands could cut into vacation time. Many serviced apartments may not have important services close by. Walking distance to grocery shopping and dental care could help European visitors spend more time exploring San Diego instead of managing time-sucking chores.

Because Europeans may take off an entire month for vacation compared to Americans at maybe one to two weeks off, Europeans may prefer a fully-furnished short-term stay residence, or "serviced apartment,” to a hotel. For this reason, Key Housing is proud to announce 'The Promenade at Rio Vista' as the featured short-term rental property for August.

