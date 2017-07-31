Safe Harbor - San Francisco CPA Firm As specialists in San Francisco with respect to finance, accounting, and tax issues, we know how a little planning can help mitigate the high cost of college.

Safe Harbor LLP, considered one of the best CPA firms in San Francisco, is proud to announce its August, 2017, newsletter focused on tax and accounting issues. With school season just around the corner, the newsletter focuses on financial advice for San Francisco residents who may be confronting rising educational costs.

“As specialists in San Francisco with respect to finance, accounting, and tax issues, we know how a little planning can help mitigate the high cost of college,” explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. “Accordingly, this month's newsletter focuses on financial planning strategies for San Franciscans seeking to reduce college costs.”

To read the newsletter, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/san-francisco-tax-tips-august/. To learn more about the San Francisco accounting firm, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/best-accounting-firm/.

The Importance of a Financial Planning for San Francisco Residents

As one of the most expensive cities in the world, San Francisco and the entire San Francisco Bay Area area also home to many fantastic universities. The University of San Francisco, for example, calls the City by the Bay, home, as does Cal State San Francisco and, across the Bay, the University of California at Berkeley. That said, the price of college is ever-rising, and San Francisco residents may need to consult with a financial and tax advisor to minimize taxes and structure their income in such a way as to maximize financial aid. For these reasons, the August newsletter by San Francisco CPA Firm, Safe Harbor LLP, focuses on these issues. In addition, the firm is happy to provide consulting and tax advisory services to high income San Francisco residents, as well as those who have business interests.

About Safe Harbor LLP – a Professional CPA Firm in San Francisco

Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.

Safe Harbor CPA

http://www.safeharborcpa.com

Tel. 415.742.4249