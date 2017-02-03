Summer is a great time to learn SEO.

February 2, 2017. Jason McDonald, a San Francisco Bay Area expert consultant in SEO and social media marketing at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/, is proud to announce his summer, 2017, course at Stanford Continuing Studies to be taught in Palo Alto, California, on the Stanford University campus. The five week course will overview both the basics of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and Social Media Marketing for small business marketers, entrepreneurs, and others.

SEO Training San Francisco Bay Area

“Summer is a fantastic time to learn about Search Engine Optimization for small businesses,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “I am excited to offer this five week course, which meets 7-9:30 pm on the Stanford Campus beginning June 28, 2017. It is convenient to students in the Bay Area, from San Francisco in the north to San Jose in the south.”

To learn more about this upcoming summer, 2017, SEO / Social Media Marketing training, visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/training/internet-marketing/. There interested parties can view a syllabus as well as register online at the Stanford website.

Bay Area Entrepreneurs and SEO Training

SEO is the art and science of getting to the top of search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Among the tactics to be taught in this intensive summer, 2017, workshop are both "on page" and "off page" SEO. "On page" SEO refers to building websites that effectively communicate keyword priorities to search engines, and "Off Page" SEO refers to tactics to solicit inbound links and real customer reviews that search engines rely on as validation.

The five week course has two weeks on SEO, and three weeks on social media marketing. Students at the Stanford campus will learn about how to market their businesses on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. The course uses Jason's popular SEO Fitness Workbook (http://amzn.to/2gD8PBB) and his Social Media Marketing Workbook (http://amzn.to/2gFM9gg), both best sellers on Amazon in their respective categories.

About Jason McDonald

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.

Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065