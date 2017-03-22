The cost of living is high in Silicon Valley and the need for assistance with shelter, food and programs designed to return homeless families to stability is only going to increase.

Pinnacle 1 Insurance, which serves the families of San Jose, Santa Cruz and Milpitas with a robust, ongoing community enrichment program, has announced their latest charity partner. The new campaign fundraises for Family Supportive Housing (FSH), a nonprofit organization which has provided for the critical needs of homeless families with children for thirty years. Compassionate community contributions are now being accepted here.

Exclusively targeting single and two-parent families, FSH provides a whole safety net of supportive services to children and their parents. Between the San Jose Family Shelter and Bridges Aftercare, immediate needs of food and shelter are met, while daycare and homework programs keep children on track and parents are assisted with step-by-step plans to return the family to self-sufficiency. Through intensive case management, medical resources and a variety of skills and educational workshops, families are helped into permanent housing and supported with aftercare services.

“The cost of living is high in Silicon Valley,” said Robert Varich, owner of Pinnacle 1 Insurance, “and the need for assistance with shelter, food and programs designed to return homeless families to stability is only going to increase. We hope the entire community embraces this Community Cause and pitches in to help homeless families get back on their feet.”

Readers who would like to join Pinnacle 1 Insurance in their quest to help grow a healthier community need not reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate a full $20 to FSH for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend family and friends for a no-obligation quotation, simply visit http://www.pin1ins.com/Helping-Local-Homeless-Get-Back-on-their-Feet_23_community_cause.

The caring team at Pinnacle 1 Insurance is hard at work spreading the word for FSH through social media and an email awareness campaign, and have also featured the cause their community magazine. Our Hometown is a dynamic print and digital publication which is delivered monthly to thousands of households in the San Jose, Santa Cruz and Milpitas areas. Helping customers and friends to ‘Live well and thrive’, the magazine’s current and archived issues may be enjoyed at http://www.pin1ins.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Pinnacle 1 Insurance continues to act on their commitment to seek out opportunities to support the community by selecting a new local organization, family or individual every two months to receive their support. Those wishing to submit ideas for future campaigns are welcome to do so at http://www.pin1ins.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_53. To keep tabs on what’s happening of note within the community, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.pin1ins.com/community-cause.

About Pinnacle 1 Insurance

A full-service agency serving families from two locations in San Jose, Pinnacle 1 Insurance understands the importance of building a solid foundation for the future. Robert Varich and his team of caring professionals have one simple mission: to offer the finest insurance and financial products in the industry while providing consistently superior service. Their focus is on helping families protect the things which are most important to them (their families, homes, cars and more) while developing strategies to achieve long-term financial goals. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes. Their dedicated agents may be reached by calling 408-257-1234. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.pin1ins.com/.