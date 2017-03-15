San Jose Attorney Elected as Morgan Hill City Council Member

San Jose Attorney Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the city of Morgan Hill. I look forward to working with individuals, community groups, and businesses to ensure Morgan Hill continues to be a safe, vibrant, and successful city,” says Jachimowicz.

The San Jose Law firm of Jachimowicz | Pointer, Attorneys at Law, Inc. would like to congratulate Attorney Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz on her recent appointment as a council member for the city of Morgan Hill, California. A life-long resident of Morgan Hill, Jachimowicz brings legal experience, and prior public service to her new role as a city council member, which will run through December 2018.

Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz is an attorney at Jachimowicz | Pointer, Attorneys at Law, Inc. She was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2010, and concentrates her legal practice in criminal law and civil litigation. Jachimowicz graduated Magna Cum Laude with her B.A. degree from Seattle University, and went on to attend law school at Santa Clara University School of Law, where she earned her J.D. She also holds a Certificate in Public Interest and Social Justice Law.

Prior to joining Jachimowicz | Pointer, Attorneys at Law, Inc., Jachimowicz clerked for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the Panetta Institute for Public Policy, and she also served as a congressional assistant to Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, Jachimowicz served as commissioner of the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Commission for over five years. Outside of the office, Jachimowicz enjoys spending time outside with her husband, fellow lawyer Josh Jachimowicz, and their daughter, Penelope.

