San Mateo Home Care Senior care is one of the most popular conceptual frameworks in which people think about securing home care for themselves or loved ones.

NuevaCare, a leading home care agency based in San Mateo, California, but serving Bay Area cities as diverse as Millbrae, Belmont, and Palo Alto, is proud to announce two lively and important new posts to its blog on the topic of senior care. With the aging of the population, more and more families are seeking to secure home care services, known as "Senior Care," to help loved ones stay in their homes and stay independent as long as possible. The new posts bring a local angle to the "Senior Care" with a focus on San Mateo and Redwood City, respectively.

"Senior care is one of the most popular conceptual frameworks in which people think about securing home care for themselves or loved ones," explained Kamran Nasser, CEO of NuevaCare. "Our lively, informative blog is meant to help Bay Area locals understand their options when it comes to senior care, whether they reside in or near San Mateo or Redwood City."

Interested persons, including journalists or bloggers, can visit the new blog posts at http://nuevacare.com/benefits-senior-care-in-redwood-city/ ("4 Big Benefits of Senior Care in Redwood City") and http://nuevacare.com/4-ways-to-support-joint-health/ ("4 Ways to Support Joint Health for Seniors in San Mateo"). Those interested in Senior Care, in general, should visit http://nuevacare.com/senior-care/.

Senior Care and the Aging Bay Area Population

Californians, perhaps more than other Americans, are known for their healthy lifestyles. Many residents of the San Francisco Bay Area aim to stay active well into their 60s and 70s, and even perhaps their 80s, and are loathe to give up the freedom that living at home can bring. According to one of these new blog posts, for example, "It's common for seniors to resist the idea of senior care from a professional caregiver. They don’t like the idea of a stranger coming into their home, or they value their independence." Unfortunately, many Seniors and their families may not realize that a local caregiver agency such as NuevaCare can help bridge the service gap between staying at home, and assisted living or a less-independent service facility up to and including a nursing home. The first post, accordingly, outlines many of the advantages of Senior Care, especially its ability to help a Senior maintain his or her sense of independence. The second post focuses on a specific issue: joint health. Many Seniors suffer from arthritis and other degenerative bone conditions. Accordingly, there are some things that can be done to extend bone health into one's later years. In conclusion, interested parties should read these two important blog posts. Those who are looking to learn more about Senior Care in San Mateo, Redwood City, or other Bay Area communities, should reach out to NuevaCare for a consultation.

About NuevaCare

A premier technology based home care company based in San Mateo and servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, NuevaCare delivers responsive, quality, and affordable in-home care to those who need care due to old age or recovering from surgery or illness. NuevaCare services clients in diverse Bay Area cities from Burlingame to Santa Clara, San Mateo to Palo Alto, Foster City to Hillsborough and everywhere in between. NuevaCare provides hourly, live-in, overnight, and 24/7 care. Recognized as one of the best home care agencies in the Bay Area, NuevaCare can be found at http://nuevacare.com/. NuevaCare is licensed by California Department of Social Services, Home Care Services Bureau, license #: 414700022.