Santa Clarita Autosound, the premier provider of car video, audio and alarm systems, window tinting, vinyl wrapping, clear bra, and vehicle accessories has announced its adding an all new Powder coating services for car owners in Los Angeles area. The California based company will now offer high-quality and affordable powder coating services to car owners, allowing them to revamp their vehicle’s overall appearance.

Sharing more information about their powder coating services, a Santa Clarita Autosound spokesperson clarified, “We strongly recommend powder coating solution to car owners as it is better and stronger fusion than painting their vehicles. With our advanced and affordable powder coating services car owners will get plenty of opportunities to color customize their vehicle according to their preference. Our powder colors are available in a wide range of colors and are also environment friendly at the same time.”

It must be noted that powder coating is applied in the form of a dry and free-flowing powder. The professionals at Santa Clarita Autosound will apply powder coating to vehicles wheels, engine parts or entire vehicles and give it a hard yet very attractive finish.

As part of their powder coating services, Santa Clarita AutoSound will provide its customers with innumerable color options. Car owners can pick solid, single, layered and subtle color options to give their vehicles an entirely new look and feel. The powder coating specialists at Santa Clarita Autosound will also offer amazing visual effects and rely on stippling and blending, providing car owners with the much desired look and feel that they may want for their vehicles.

Additionally, the company will also be using high-quality powder coatings to provide unparalleled durability and strength to the rims and wheels or any other parts of the cars. With superior quality powder coatings, car owners won’t have to deal with problems such as color chipping, fading and even scratching. Santa Clarita Autosound’s powder coating services will also allow car owners to prevent their wheels from getting affected by rust.

One of the major benefits of powder coating is that it is environment friendly as it utilizes electrostatic paint instead of the traditional paints available in the market. As a result, powder coating professionals don’t require water or liquid solvents to paint and protect the exterior of the cars. To learn more about Santa Clarita Autosound’s powder coating services visit http://www.santaclaritaautosound.com/services.

About Santa Clarita Auto Sound

Santa Clarita Auto Sound was established by David and Henry Tchakerian. As a leading provider of a wide variety of automobile services, the company offers solutions that enable car owners and enthusiasts to improve the look and appearance of their cars at highly affordable rates. The company also offers a gamut of products that are exclusively designed and manufactured by leading automobile brands and companies. Additionally, the company is also renowned for providing car video, audio, alarm systems, Window tinting, GPS navigation, Paint and powder coating, lighting, Tire and Wheel among other services.

