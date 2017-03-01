Saratech Announced Partnership with Markforged

Advanced and Cost-Effective 3D Printing Technology for Engineering and Manufacturing Companies

Saratech, an award-winning provider of product development software, services and hardware solutions in North America, has recently entered into a partnership agreement with Markforged, one of the most respected and innovative 3D printing companies. This agreement allows Saratech to provide sales, services, and support for Markforged’s line of 3D printers including the Onyx Series, Mark Two, Mark X, and Metal X.

“Our mission is to enable our customers to optimize their engineering investments. We feel the Markforged additive manufacturing solutions both today and into the future offers our customers the opportunity to make high quality products with a very reasonable investment,” said Saeed Paydarfar, CEO of Saratech. “The Markforged line of 3D printers allows us to provide customers with advanced and cost-effective technology that makes design-to-part a reality.”

Markforged, which introduced strong continuous carbon fiber 3D printing, now offers metal printing with its new, and highly affordable, Metal X. The Markforged 3D printers deliver engineering quality 3D printing at an attractive price. It is the only suite of printers in the world that leverage composite technology to create parts 20 times stronger than other printed plastics.

“We are delighted to partner with Saratech and bring our capabilities into their end-to-end product development solution,” said Matt Katzman, Director of Worldwide Sales, Markforged. “With the strong real-world parts our printers deliver, we will help their engineering customers speed time to market and greatly boost efficiencies.”

About Saratech

Saratech is the industry leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions including Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, engineering and consulting services and manufacturing hardware. The Saratech team helps customers optimize their engineering and manufacturing processes by providing extensive product development expertise and technologies. Saratech’s goal is to help customers succeed by building long-term and resilient relationships. Saratech offers Siemens PLM CAD/CAM/CAE/PDM software solutions and a full array of 3D printers from HP, Markforged, and Solidscape for both prototyping and production. Saratech is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California with sales and technical coverage across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.saratech.com.

About Markforged

As one of the most well respected, innovative and rapidly growing 3D printing companies, Markforged’s mission is to provide its customers with high strength parts, built right the first time. In 2014, Markforged revolutionized 3D printing with the introduction of the world’s first carbon-fiber composite 3D printer. Markforged Industrial Strength 3D Printers produce mission-critical, workhorse parts that solve real problems for their customers and realize structures never before possible. For more information, visit http://www.Markforged.com.