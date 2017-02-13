The debilitating cycle of poverty and homelessness can only be solved together, as a community. We’re happy to do our part for families in need by partnering with Family Promise.

Old Savannah Insurance Agency, an insurance and financial services firm serving families and businesses in the greater Savannah area, has unveiled a new charity campaign to tackle homelessness. Family Promise brings together the core elements of community assistance to transform lives on the local level, helping homeless families to regain their housing, their independence and, ultimately, their dignity. Donations to this worthy cause may be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/strengthening-lives-in-our-community/fundraiser/oldsavannahinsurance.

Family Promise was founded in 1997 as a local response to the national crisis of poverty and homelessness. This year in America, more than 2.5 million children and their parents will experience homelessness. Coordinating services and volunteer efforts on the grassroots level, Family Promise of Greater Savannah keeps families together while providing crucial services such as food, lodging, laundry and child care, enabling stability and the accumulation of family savings. The opportunity to prepare resumes and apply for employment is invaluable, as are the supportive connections made which can help families gain independence and success.

“Strengthening lives in our community is why we created our community involvement program,” said James Grusheski, principal of Old Savannah Insurance Agency. “The debilitating cycle of poverty and homelessness can only be solved together, as a community. We’re happy to do our part for families in need by partnering with Family Promise.”

Old Savannah Insurance has made it simple for the community to help local homeless families without even reaching into their own pockets to do so. Instead, the agency has pledged to donate $10 to the cause for every person recommended for an insurance quotation, with no purchase necessary. Readers wishing to have a donation made to Family Promise on their behalf may submit recommendations of friends and family members for a no-obligation quote at http://www.oldsavannahinsuranceagency.com/Strengthening-Lives-in-Our-Community-_27_community_cause.

Grusheski and his team are working vigorously to build support for the charity drive by connecting with local families and businesses via social media channels and an email and text message outreach campaign. They have also dedicated a full page of their print and online community magazine, Our Hometown, to feature all the details. Helping customers and friends to ‘Live Well and Thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in and around Savannah every month. Current and archived issues may be enjoyed by visiting http://www.oldsavannahinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Old Savannah Insurance Agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the community they serve by seeking out and supporting local worthy causes every two to three months as part of the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Concerned community members are encouraged to submit information on groups, families or individuals in need of a helping hand to be considered for future initiatives at http://www.oldsavannahinsuranceagency.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_45. Readers interested in staying involved may visit http://www.oldsavannahinsuranceagency.com/community-cause, and are invited to share the page and bookmark for future reference.

A full-service firm serving Georgia’s families and businesses from offices in Savannah, Old Savannah has one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry while delivering consistently superior service. James Grusheski and his dedicated team of caring professionals focus on helping clients to protect the things which are most important to them (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more) and on developing strategies to fulfill long-term financial goals. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.oldsavannahinsuranceagency.com/ and a caring expert may be reached by calling 912-352-7620.