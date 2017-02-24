The Nike Lytton Sports Camps offer some of the largest and most popular summer camps in Canada for kids and adults. This year they will host more than 30 sessions of camp in the Greater Toronto Area at Havergal College, Withrow Park, Bellbury Tennis Club and James Gardens Tennis Club. These spring and summer sports camps in Ontario focus on tennis instruction with the inclusion of multi-sport activities depending on the age, ability and needs of the students. The full day junior program will offer a review of skills with advanced teaching, plus innovative instructional games to ensure students are always challenged.

"We're excited to be offering more Nike Lytton Sports Camps than ever this year and even adding Spring camps for adults and juniors," stated Ian Hamilton, CEO of Sports Camps Canada. "The truly high quality of each Lytton camp ensures an exceptional experience for the participants."

Nike Lytton Sports Camps instructors are all experienced and trained tennis, soccer, basketball and multi-sport professionals that are chosen not just for their extensive teaching backgrounds, but also because of their energetic and positive personalities. Most instructors have played tennis, basketball or soccer competitively and/or have varsity experience.

Parents, coaches, and campers interested in Nike Lytton Sports Camps can visit http://www.sportscampscanada.com or call 1-844-4NIKESC (1-844-464-5372) for more details and to register.

About Sports Camps Canada (SCC)

Founded in 2015 and is the official operator of Nike Sports Camps in Canada. SCC partners with the country's best coaches to direct our camps and provides them with valuable administrative and marketing support. We continue to grow thanks to an outstanding community of Camp Directors and the dedication of the entire Sports Camps Canada staff. We expect 2017 to be a great second year of business.

About our parent company, US Sports Camps (USSC)

Headquartered in San Rafael, California, USSC is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill.