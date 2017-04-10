Schaumburg Law Firm Anderson & Associates, P.C. Several attorneys from the Schaumburg law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. recently participated in the Northwest Suburban Bar Association Mock Trial, and Law Practice Committee event.

The Cook County law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that several attorneys recently took part in NWSBA legal events. Attorneys Robert Boszko, Rebecca Zeilenga, Kelly Petersen, Ashley Steinhoff and Paula Willuweit served as judges for the 21st Annual NWSBA Mock Trial.

“It was an honor to have our team participate in the mock trial event. It’s an exciting experience for the students that teaches them about the legal system and the law, and we were grateful to have been a part of this educational opportunity,” says Founding Attorney Jonathan Anderson.

The annual mock trial event was held at the Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Over 35 members of the NWSBA served as volunteer scoring judges for the day. Participating schools were eligible to qualify for State and National competitions. Over 400 students from 24 local high schools participated in this year’s tournament. The event offers students a chance to build crucial skills such team building, research, and public speaking.

Additionally, Anderson & Associates, P.C. Founding Attorney Jonathan Anderson presented during the recent NWSBA Law Practice Committee Meeting. He prepared a law practice management outline and spoke at the committee meeting regarding the advantages and disadvantages of hiring newly licensed attorneys versus experienced attorneys.

About Anderson & Associates, P.C.:

The established Cook County law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. has proudly served Illinois since 1983. The Northern Illinois family law firm has offices located in Schaumburg, Wheaton, Orland Park, and Downtown Chicago.

The attorneys at Anderson & Associates, P.C. handle legal matters pertaining to family law, divorce, bankruptcy, estate planning, and criminal law. For more information please call 847-995-9999 or visit http://www.andersonandassociatespc.com to speak with an experienced member of our legal team.