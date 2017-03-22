Schaumburg Personal Injury Law Firm Announces Name Change

Schaumburg Law Firm Grauer & Kriegel, LLC The Schaumburg law firm of Paul W. Grauer & Associates announces new partner and firm name change.

The law firm of Paul W. Grauer & Associates is proud to announce its name change to Grauer & Kriegel, LLC, adding named Partner Andrew J. Kriegel. In its 43-year history, Paul W. Grauer & Associates has vigorously represented personal injury and work injury victims. Under the new name, the firm will continue to uphold its mission and values, which include exceptional client service. With the addition of Mr. Kriegel as a firm partner, the firm’s devotion to securing justice for its clients will continue to be unwavering.

Schaumburg Personal Injury Attorney Andrew J. Kriegel graduated cum laude from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Economics. Prior to joining Paul W. Grauer & Associates, he worked at a large downstate law firm representing injured workers and personal injury accident victims.

Kriegel has assisted in handling complex personal injury cases securing multiple $1 million plus recoveries for his prior firm’s clients. In addition, he has successfully handled multiple cases in appellate court.

Over the past several years Mr. Kriegel has handled numerous workers’ compensation cases. He has significant experience representing victims of workplace injuries and has tried and settled multiple high value workers’ compensation cases.

About Grauer & Kriegel, LLC:

For over 40 years, Grauer & Kriegel, LLC, formerly Paul W. Grauer & Associates, has represented clients throughout the Northwest suburbs of Chicago and in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake counties. The experienced Illinois attorneys at Grauer & Kriegel, LLC have obtained over $115 million in settlements for personal injury victims and their families.

The firm advocates on behalf of individuals facing legal matters related to personal injury, workers’ compensation, and nursing home negligence. For more information call 847-240-9010 or visit http://www.grauerlaw.com today.