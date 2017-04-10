Scott Harrison Plumbing Featured in PHC News 2017 Top Contractors

“We are a company that learns daily. Our customer-oriented attitude is evident through our uniquely trained plumbers."

A report released most recently by PHC News featured Scott Harrison Plumbing as one among the top 20 contractors of 2017 in the plumbing, HVAC and mechanical industry across the United States.

Quality services enable Scott Harrison Plumbing to rank among the top 20 companies. According to the report, the success of a company highly depends on its commitment to all its employees and the customers, its investments in the safer practices, quality of the work it puts out, training, innovation, building relationships and industry partnerships.

There are many contractors in the industry, but not all are dedicated, inspirational or hardworking. PHC News states that the size or revenue of a contracting company does not make it great. Truly impressed with all the submissions, PHC News only highlighted 20 companies that showed a strong commitment to their employees and communities.

Company Culture Led To Success

Scott Harrison Plumbing and Heating, Inc. is dedicated to designing and installing residential, industrial and commercial plumbing systems throughout the Orange County. The company embraces modern technology and performs training with their plumbers to ensure that they have the right skills.

“We are a company that learns daily,” says CEO Scott Harrison. The employees are always working to provide higher level of customer satisfaction. “We also attend factory-sponsored training events, including ones by American Standard, Rheem, Noritz, Navien, Rinnai, A.O. Smith, to name a few. Several employees are enrolled in our 4-year trade school, and I have my own tankless museum, which we use for training the up and comers,” Harrison adds.

Established in the year 1985, Scott Harrison Plumbing believes in the demand for high-quality plumbing services at an affordable price is high. With services geared toward customer satisfaction, their uniquely trained staff is the evidence of their customer-oriented attitude.

Scott Harrison is a former President of the Stanton Chamber of Commerce, acclaimed as the PHCC Contractor of the year in 2011. He serves on the PHCC National Board of Directors as a Zone 4 director, has served on the PHCC of California State Board, and as the president of PHCC (Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino Counties).

“I am proud that we achieved another milestone, but we have to keep our feet on the ground like what we have done all those years,” says Harrison adding that it is a great honor to be one of the top 20 companies in 2017 within the plumbing, HVAC and mechanical industry.

Also involved in various community outreach projects, Harrison says, “We give no fanfare or attention to it. I’ve been told that it is a missed opportunity; I believe the one important to me, knows.”

About Scott Harrison Plumbing and Heating, Inc.

Scott Harrison Plumbing and Heating, Inc. has been offering full-service plumbing, water and bathroom heater installation in the Orange County, CA since the year 1985. The company has fully equipped employees who offer safety inspections, commercial plumbing, and re-piping services within the region. The size of your project does not matter; they will handle it the right way.

