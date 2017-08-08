Search Influence Announces Progressive Update to Pay And Benefits

We want our team to work hard, do great work and also have a life and take advantage of all the great things New Orleans has to offer,” says CEO and Co-Founder, Will Scott

With unemployment rates at record lows, the competition for talent has never been tougher and New Orleans based Search Influence, a digitally focused marketing company, is taking aggressive steps to attract and retain the best team members to serve its growing client base.

In an increasingly digital and accessible world companies are finding they must support employees with more than just a paycheck. Beyond fair pay, today's workforce expects flexibility, collaboration, and personal and professional growth opportunities.

Knowing customer success is intimately intertwined with employee satisfaction, the leadership team of New Orleans marketing firm Search Influence underwent a rigorous analysis of pay and perks in July 2017, and surprised employees by making immediate changes and debuting a new company compensation philosophy.

With a desire to be both locally competitive and to adopt progressive practices from around the country, Search Influence has overhauled its pay, perks, work structure, work schedule and paid time off - providing one of the most competitive packages available in the Southeast United States.

Angie Scott, COO and Co-Founder of Search Influence says "It was clear to us that comp is not just about salary. Compensation can and should be a total package including base pay, monetary benefits like 401k and health insurance, as well as perks and flexibility."

Flexibility and supporting work-life integration was key in the analysis and implementation of Search Influence's new pay and perks package. In addition to interviews with local and national peers, the Search Influence team looked at national data aggregators PayScale.com and Salary.com.

Now confident each position is paid competitively, the Search Influence leadership team also added additional PTO days, another paid holiday annually, a structured remote-work program, a transportation stipend, and flexible hours.

“The most important thing is that as long as you’re getting your work done, you can do it on your time. Through the inclusion of flexible hours, and the remote work benefit, we are going to start living that belief. We want our team to work hard, do great work and also have a life and take advantage of all the great things New Orleans has to offer,” says CEO and Co-Founder, Will Scott. “It’s our belief that if we empower our team in this way, it will come back multiplied for our clients and their results.”

With these changes, Search Influence expects to foster a culture of excellence and engagement among employees, thereby improving client satisfaction and increasing the company’s rate of growth.

According to Angie Scott, "my favorite is the core hours. They'll allow the whole team to have more flexibility. When I think of people who are like me, our working moms, I hope this will enable them to put in a couple longer days, and then go pick up the kids early. I’m proud that we can offer them the opportunity to be more flexible so that they can be there for their team at work and their family at home."

A national digital marketing company based in New Orleans, Search Influence specializes in optimizing potential. Search Influence focuses on clients’ return on investment as a full-service, digitally focused marketing firm offering a range of services that support the customer journey from brand awareness to delight, including search engine optimization, paid digital advertising, social media management, and advanced analytics and tracking.

Search Influence is a national Internet marketing company based in New Orleans, Search Influence specializes in helping small businesses succeed online. Whether working directly with customers or with our publisher partners, we focus on customer return on investment. Search Influence offers Local SEO, Social Media marketing, and a full range of online marketing services, including in-house production services.