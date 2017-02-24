"I truly enjoy being a working mom and want the other women that are out there that have the same feelings to be comfortable that they can do it all," said Angie Scott, the co-founder and chief operations officer of Search Influence.

Search Influence, the largest online marketing agency on the Gulf Coast, is holding a contest to honor the hardest working woman in New Orleans in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, 2017. The company encourages local businesses and individuals to nominate a woman who either owns her own business or works 40+ hours making a difference with a New Orleans business.

Nominations will be accepted at info.searchinfluence.com/hardest-working-woman through March 3, 2017, and the winner will be announced on Facebook Live on March 8, 2017. Search Influence will award the winning candidate with a spa package. The goal of the project is to raise awareness about the importance of equal pay for women and company benefits that allow women to succeed in the workplace without sacrificing the responsibilities of motherhood.

"I truly enjoy being a working mom and want the other women that are out there that have the same feelings to be comfortable that they can do it all," said Angie Scott, the co-founder and chief operations officer of Search Influence. "We all know that moms are serious, playful, organized, and in charge—I know that’s the type of person I want to work with!"

Search Influence supports women in the tech industry with a staff comprised of over 70 percent women and a senior management team that is 66 percent female. The company offers a private breastfeeding room for new moms and was ranked a top place to work in 2016 by New Orleans CityBusiness.

"Search Influence is a flexible place to be a mom or dad, as we do not want our parents to stress about needing to go pick up a sick kid at daycare or school or anything similar," said Scott.

At the state level, some data places Louisiana at the back of the pack for working women, though there are some signs that the environment in the South is changing. In Louisiana, WalletHub ranks the state 48th for working moms, an analysis that compares 13 key metrics including professional opportunities, work-life balance and child care options. In contrast, Louisiana ranks fairly high for women who want to start their own business. According to a recent analysis by Thumbtack including survey responses from 20,557 women, Louisiana ranks 7th for female entrepreneurs, and the data shows that women in southern states are more optimistic about access to government support for women in business.

To learn more about the International Women's Day celebration and contest, go to info.searchinfluence.com/hardest-working-woman. Search Influence is located at 935 Gravier St #1300, New Orleans, La. 70112.

Search Influence is a full-service online marketing company based in New Orleans with more than 80 full-time employees and more than 30 contract writers supporting hundreds of clients across the country. The company offers a range of services, including SEO, social media management and advertising, and paid online search and display advertising for small- to medium-sized businesses.