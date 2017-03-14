Great things can happen when you combine a passion and willingness to serve clients at the highest levels with thought leadership and innovation

Helium Advisors, a Seattle area wealth management and retirement plan consulting firm today announced the establishment of it's inaugural Advisory Board. This inaugural advisory board, scheduled to meet each quarter beginning in April was born out of the desire of Helium Advisors to strengthen the firm's commitment to providing clients exceptional advice, innovation, and thought leadership. The board, consisting of former high tech executives and financial professionals provides Helium Advisors an external "Brain Trust" and vantage point to help drive strategic direction within the wealth management, retirement plan consulting, and investment advisory space.

"We are very fortunate to have people of this caliber around us with such a varied reservoir of knowledge and expertise helping us bring or best and brightest ideas to our industry," said Howard Morin, Partner and Co-Founder of Helium Advisors. "The members of our advisory board have each lead key positions at their own firms and we expect them to provide the kinds of ideas and thought leadership to us as we continue our commitment to innovation in our industry".

The members of the Advisory Board joining are David George, formerly of Microsoft and Verizon; Raj Kapur, formerly of Intel Corporation and Citigroup; and Chris Redcay, an experienced currency trader at Opes Capital Ventures with an economics and policy background from Columbia University and the London School of Economics. Each member will serve for a two year term. The group will meet each quarter to discuss key issues with the potential for more frequent interaction as the need arises.

"Our focus on the future and dealing with all the changes in our industry has never been sharper or more important than today," said Gary Russell, Partner and Co-Founder of Helium Advisors. "We combine that with the quality of our Advisory Board members and the forum we've created, and you have a great the environment for creating real change and bringing innovation and additional value to our clients."

"As a company, we see the changing landscape whether it's Robo-Advisors, Fiduciary Rules, or the increased Transparency and Fee-Compression that exists today," said Morin. "Great things can happen when you combine a passion and willingness to serve clients at the highest levels with thought leadership and innovation to carry the firm into the future. We're excited at having David, Raj, and Chris aboard as part of this evolution."

Helium Advisors, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) located in Bellevue, Washington serving clients in the greater Pacific Northwest and throughout the United States. Services include strategic wealth management, comprehensive financial planning, expert investment advisory, and retirement plan consulting. The firm's primary focus is to provide a fiduciary standard of care and unbiased advice that is designed to achieve the long term goals and objectives of clients.

