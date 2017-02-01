"For Siegers Seed Company, our presence at the Alabama Watermelon Association Convention is imperative,"

Siegers Seed Company will have an exhibit at the Alabama Watermelon Association Convention Feb. 10-11, 2017, at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Miss. Now in its 105th year, the family-owned and operated vegetable seed company serves commercial growers throughout most of the United States and Canada. Convention exhibits are open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"For Siegers Seed Company, our presence at the Alabama Watermelon Association Convention is imperative," said Jeff Siegers, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Siegers Seed Company. "We do a lot of business in the Southeast, and the association promotes Alabama's watermelon industry while representing its members from production to consumption."

In 1912, a Dutch immigrant, Nanne Sluis, the great-grandfather of current President Rick Siegers, launched Siegers Seed Company in Chicago. Now the company headquarters is in Southwest Mich., while the company also operates satellite offices in Ga., south and central Fla. and Canada.

Siegers Seed Company specializes in fresh market vegetables, and each year its consultants conduct and evaluate trials of new seed products throughout most of the U.S. and Canada. These efforts enable the vegetable seed company to provide growers with the precise variety of seed at the most appropriate time of year to meet specific market needs.

If a grower already has a variety that could meet its needs, Siegers Seed Company has the knowledge and capabilities to conduct a three-phase trial of that product in the farmer's region prior to its introduction.

This rigorous development system, among others, ensures the vegetable seed company to provide answers to most questions in the seed business.

For more information on Siegers Seed Company exhibit at the Alabama Watermelon Association Convention, visit http://www.siegers.com, call 616-786-499, or stop by Siegers Seed Company, 13031 Reflections Dr., Holland, Mich. 49424.

Siegers Seed Company brings more than a century of seed production and expertise to half of the United States and most of Canada. The company specializes in fresh market vegetable varieties and helps growers bring the right produce to markets for the needs and desires of consumers. Founded in 1912, the vegetable seed company has performed and expanded through the decades with an enduring tradition of honest, dependable service rooted in Christian family values.