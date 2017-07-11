Segal Trials Logo "What began as a website, evolved into a widely recognizable brand beyond our expectations. In 2017, we embraced the change and decided to rebrand ourselves from Segal Institute for Clinical Research to Segal Trials."

After 19 years, Segal Institute for Clinical Research proudly announces its corporate name change to Segal Trials effective, July 11, 2017. This will be a transitional process and will soon be noticeable on the website, along with employee’s email addresses, and the company’s social media channels. A logo change is also expected to coadjute with Segal Trials’ name change. While the company’s email domain extension is changing, the previous domain extension will still be functioning.

In 2009, Segal Institute for Clinical Research adopted the name Segal Trials to brand their studies, build awareness and create standardization across their network. "Initially, our goal in 2009 was to add segaltrials.com as a volunteer website. Soon after, our community began referring to our company simply as Segal Trials. What began as a website, evolved into a widely recognizable brand beyond our expectations. In 2017, we embraced the change and decided to rebrand ourselves from Segal Institute for Clinical Research to Segal Trials,” said Bonnie Segal, Vice President and Co-founder of Segal Trials.

Segal Trials remains to be a leading contributor to the advancement of clinical research in the areas of the central nervous system, women’s health, and addiction medicine. Although there will be a transitional period, Segal Trials will continue to keep true to its original mission and vision of providing quality and efficiency while focusing on patient centricity.

For more information on this release, contact Bonnie Segal at bsegal(at)segalinstitute(dot)com

About Segal Trials

Segal Trials is a network of 6 clinical research sites located in South Florida and South Carolina comprised of a full-time staff of 60-plus research professionals. Segal Trials specializes in psychiatry, neurology, addiction, women's health, pediatrics, adolescents, adults, geriatrics, inpatient and outpatient studies from phase I-III. Founded in 1998, Segal Trials was created as a division of Compass Health Systems, a 27 year old behavioral healthcare group practice. Compass Health Systems is the largest provider of behavioral healthcare services in each of the communities where its practices are located.