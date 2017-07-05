Forbes.com article written by Adam Bergman discusses impact of the fiduciary rule on self-directed IRA hedge fund and private equity fund investors Because many private fund manager are seeking to protect themselves from the application of the new fiduciary rules, the result is the self-directed IRA investor is being obligated to hire an independent fiduciary to make the private fund investment.

Adam Bergman, President of the IRA Financial Group, a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, authored an article on the impact of the fiduciary rule on self-directed IRA investors seeking to make private fund investments, such as hedge fund or private equity type investments.

On June 9, 2017, The Department of Labor's (DOL) final rule meaningfully expanded when a person is deemed to be treated as a fiduciary under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and the Internal Revenue Code (Code) as a result of providing investment advice. The fiduciary rule was intended to increase safeguards for retail IRA investors, with the focus towards establishing fiduciary obligations on brokers and other advisors not previously subject to ERISA. However, it is highly unclear how and to what extent the fiduciary rule would apply to private funds, such as private equity sponsors or hedge fund managers. “The expansion of the fiduciary rule. “Because many private fund manager are seeking to protect themselves from the application of the new fiduciary rules by forcing the retirement account investor to satisfy the “seller’s exemption, the result is the self-directed IRA investor is being obligated to hire an independent fiduciary to make the private fund investment or, in some cases, not permitted to invest at all,” stated Adam Bergman.

Adam Bergman is the President and founder of the IRA Financial Group and IRA Financial Trust Company, the markets leading provider of Self-Directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plans. Mr. Bergman is also the managing partner of the law firm The Bergman Law Group, LLC. In addition, Mr. Bergman is a recognized expert on IRAs and 401(k) Plans and is the founder of the BergmanIRAReport.com and the Bergman401KReport.com. Mr. Bergman is also a frequent contributor to Forbes.com on the topic of self-directed retirement plans.

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial Group partner, has written six books the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.

Mr. Bergman has been quoted in a number of major publications on the area of self-directed retirement plans. Mr. Bergman has been interviewed on CBS News and has been quoted in Businessweek, CNN Money, Forbes, Dallas Morning News, Daily Business Review, Law.com, San Francisco Chronicle, U.S. Tax News, the Miami Herald, Bloomberg, Arizona Republic, San Antonio Express, Findlaw, Smart Money, USA Today, Houston Chronicle, Morningstar, and American Lawyer on the area of retirement tax planning.

Prior to joining the IRA Financial Group, LLC, Mr. Bergman worked as a tax and ERISA attorney at White & Case LLP, Dewey LeBoeuf LLP, and Thelen LLP, three of the most prominent corporate law firms in the world. Throughout his career, Mr. Bergman has advised thousands of clients on a wide range of tax and ERISA matters involving limited liability companies and retirement plans. Mr. Bergman received his B.A. (with distinction) from McGill University and his law degree (cum laude) from Syracuse University College of Law. Mr. Bergman also received his Masters of Taxation (LL.M.) from New York University School of Law.

IRA Financial Group is the market's leading provider of self-directed IRA investments. IRA Financial Group has helped thousands of clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate without custodian consent.

Founded by top law firm tax attorneys, IRA Financial Group, has helped over 12,000 clients self-direct their retirement funds and invest over $3.8 billion in alternative assets, such as real estate and precious metals.

To learn more about the IRA Financial Group please visit our website at http://www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646.