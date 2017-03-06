The Highway Act accelerates the due date to March 15 for filing partnership tax returns and issuing Schedules K-1 to partners Due to the March 15 partnership filing deadline for multiple-member self-directed IRA LLC, we have expanded our accounting services to meet demand from our expanding client base

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) Plans, is proud to announce the expansion of its self-directed IRA Accounting and CPA service to accommodate the new March 15 partnership and K-1 filing deadline established as a result of the Surface Transportation Act of 2015 (“the Highway Act”). In the case of a self-directed IRA, a single member IRA LLC is not required to file a partnership return (IRS Form 1065) as it is treated as a disregarded entity for federal income tax purposes. However, an LLC owned by two or more IRAs is treated as a self-directed IRA partnership for federal income tax purposes and, in general, a partnership return (IRS Form 1065) must be filed. For 2016 partnerships, the new deadline has been moved up to March 15, 2017. “Due to the March 15 partnership filing deadline for multiple-member self-directed IRA LLC, we have expanded our accounting services to meet demand from our expanding client base,” stated Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group.

