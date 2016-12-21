2016 year-end tax planning service will help IRA Financial Group Clients keep their self-directed retirement structures in IRS compliance The goal behind the expansion of the year-end tax and retirement planning service is to make sure all our clients are aware of the important year-end tax and IRS deadlines as well be being better focused on retirement savings

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of “checkbook control” self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan solutions, announces an expansion of its year-end tax planning service for all its self-directed IRA LLC and solo 401(k) plan clients. The 2016 year-end tax planning service will be geared towards helping clients keep their self-directed retirement structures in full IRS compliance, including the IRS prohibited transaction rules. “We are thrilled about expanding our new 2016 year-end tax planning service to include a number of very exciting features for all our self-directed retirement clients, stated, Adam Bergman, a tax partner with the IRA Financial Group. “The goal behind the expansion of the year-end tax and retirement planning service is to make sure all our clients are aware of the important year-end tax and IRS deadlines as well be being better focused on retirement savings, “ stated Mr. Bergman.

The year-end tax planning service will provide IRA Financial Group clients with important information on the following topics: (1) maximizing 401(k) and IRA contributions, (2) taking advantage of the Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) features, (3) ant-fraud prevention services, and making IRS approved investments with retirement funds. “We are hopeful that our eight thousand plus clients take advantage of the expanded year-end tax planning services we are offering all our self-directed IRA LLC and solo 401(k) clients, stated Mr. Bergman.

The IRA Financial Group was founded by a group of top law firm tax and ERISA lawyers who have worked at some of the largest law firms in the United States, such as White & Case LLP, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, and Thelen LLP.

IRA Financial Group proudly announces the latest book titled “The Checkbook IRA” written by tax partner Adam Bergman, which is now available on Amazon. This is the second book in a four-part series on self-directed retirement plans. The first book “Going Solo” is also available on Amazon.

IRA Financial Group is the market's leading provider of self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plans. IRA Financial Group has helped thousands of clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate without custodian consent.

To learn more about the IRA Financial Group please visit our website at http://www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646. To learn more about establishing a self-directed IRA account with the IRA Financial Trust Company please visit http://www.irafinancialtrust.com or call 800-472-1043.