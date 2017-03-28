IRA or Employer 401(k) Plan funds can be rolled over to IRA Financial Group Real estate IRA LLC without tax or penalty IRA Financial Group’s self-directed real estate IRA LLC can now be funded by tax-free rollovers from all IRAs, 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) offering the IRA holder checkbook control to make real estate and other investments without tax

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plans announces that its new self-directed real estate IRA LLC can now be funded by tax-free rollovers from any IRA or employer 401(k) plan. IRA Financial Group’s self-directed IRA LLC solution can be funded by IRA rollover or contribution will allow one rollover their rollover IRA or 401(k) Plan funds tax-free. IRA Financial Group’s self-directed real estate IRA LLC can make traditional as well as non-traditional investments, such as real estate from a local bank and without requiring the consent of a custodian. In order to funds the self-directed IRA LLC structure, there are generally two methods, the IRA rollover or the IRA transfer. Transfers and rollovers are types of transactions that allow movements of assets between like IRAs – Traditional IRA to Traditional IRA. An IRA transfer is the most common method of funding a Self-Directed IRA LLC or Self-Directed Roth IRA. An IRA rollover generally involves the rollover of funds form a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or other employer retirement plan to a self-directed IRA. “IRA Financial Group’s self-directed real estate IRA LLC can now be funded by tax-free rollovers from all IRAs, 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) offering the IRA holder checkbook control to make real estate and other investments without tax,“ stated Susan Lattimore, a self-directed retirement specialist with the IRA Financial Group.

Using a Self-Directed IRA LLC to make investments, such as real estate presents many exciting investment and tax deferral opportunities and can now be funded by ta-free rollover from any IRA or 401(k) retirement plan.

The IRA Financial Group was founded by a group of top law firm tax and ERISA lawyers who have worked at some of the largest law firms in the United States, such as White & Case LLP, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, and Thelen LLP.

