SelfLube to Sponsor For The Second Annual AMBA Leadership Summit

"We are very enthusiastic to be sponsoring this year's leadership summit. As an avid partner of AMBA this is our chance to get our name more prevalent on the west coast," explains Marketing Specialist, Jordan Fifelski. "It is also an opportunity to show the industry we are moving forward despite any slow downs from last year and hence, a positive kick start for this year."

The Leadership Summit is one of AMBA's newest events with it being only its second year. The summit will allow executives in the moldmaking industry a chance to reflect on current business situations, while also providing activities and engagements that will challenge the attendees to come up with new vigorous plans for a new business model.

SelfLube has been a partner with the American Mold Builder's Association (AMBA) for nearly 20 years. AMBA is the only trade group that is dedicated to one industry - the mold industry. Those companies that are members include: tool builders, dies and molds for injections, blow molders, compression molds, thermoforming and other molding applications.

In addition to SelfLube's sponsorship with the AMBA Leadership summit, SelfLube will also be attending the Annual Conference in Cleveland, OH May 10-12. More information will be available at a later time.

SelfLube is an ISO 9001:2008 registered company with a record of eight straight years of annual ISO quality audits with zero non-conformances. SelfLube sells directly to shops throughout North America that are used in molds, dies and special machines. Its product line consists well over 10,000 standard part numbers that includes: wear plates, bushings, gibs, parting line components.