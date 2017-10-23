Bill Moffat, Founder and CEO Smart phone, tablet and laptop computer consumers are depending on their electronics to be small, lightweight and fast. FOWLP allows these products to be hand-held sizes with high-quality graphics. Past News Releases RSS FOWLP Device Equipment...

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) is a vital packaging trend in microelectronics. FOWLP uses a wafer reconstruction process, where Known Good Die (KGD) and other types of devices, packages or components are placed side-by-side and embedded with epoxy mold compound. This is followed by a thin-film processing, repassivation and metallization on one or both sides of the wafer to fan out interconnections from original die pads to external pad locations.

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) manufactures dielectric vacuum cure ovens that provide critical steps in the FOWLP process, and offer:



Reduction in particles

Shorter process time

Less Nitrogen used

No discoloration or trapped solvent

Increase in Known Good Die

The objectives of a proper cure process are to:

1. Complete the imidization process,

2. Optimize film adhesion performance,

3. Remove all residual solvents and extraneous gases, and

4. Remove photosensitive components.

The YES-VertaCure (automated) and YES-PB Series (manual) Dielectric Vacuum Cure Ovens are used for polyimide, PBO and BCB cure applications.

“YES’ PB Series total sales from 2015 compared to 2016 have more than doubled. Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging is already in high-volume but it’s about to grow even more,” said Bill Moffat, Founder and CEO of YES, “Smart phone, tablet and laptop computer consumers are depending on their electronics to be small, lightweight and fast. FOWLP allows these products to be hand-held sizes with high-quality graphics."

To continually show the industry that their tools can assist all FOWLP Engineers, YES will be exhibiting at the 2017 International Wafer Level Packaging Conference (IWLPC), which will take place October 24-25, 2017 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in San Jose, CA. YES will be located at Booth #7. IWLPC brings together the semiconductor industry’s most respected authorities addressing all aspects of Wafer-Level Packaging, 3D and Advanced Manufacturing and Test.

YES will also be co-exhibiting with John P. Kummer GmbH at SEMICON Europa being held November 14-16, 2017 at the Messe München in Munich, Germany. They will be located at Booth #B1-1823 and promoting the YES dielectric vacuum cure ovens. For the first time co-located with Productronica, SEMICON Europa will create the strongest single event for electronics manufacturing in Europe.

For more information regarding YES tools, visit http://www.yieldengineering.com or contact them toll free in the USA or Canada at 888-937-3637 or worldwide at +1-925-373-8353.

About Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

YES was founded in 1980, and is headquartered in Livermore, California, USA. They provide quality process equipment for semiconductor, photovoltaic, WLP, FOWLP, MEMS, medical, nanotech industries and more.

They manufacture dielectric vacuum cure ovens, silane vapor phase deposition systems, plasma etch and clean tools used for precise surface modification, surface cleaning, and thin film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical slides.

About John P. Kummer GmbH

The John P Kummer Group was founded in 1975 in Switzerland to supply Specialized Materials and Instruments to the microelectronics industry. John P. Kummer, GmbH was founded in 1980 in Munich, Germany. They provide customers expertise when applied to various specialized applications in the field of semiconductor, hybrid microelectronics, circuit/electronic assembly, medical devices and optical materials.