Semperis Expands Advisory Board to Include IAM Expert Sean Deuby

Semperis, the leader in Active Directory and cloud directory services protection and recovery, announced that Sean Deuby, a longstanding enterprise identity expert, joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Deuby joins the company’s existing advisors and will contribute to the company’s strategy around identity and access management (IAM).

Semperis offers a much-needed innovation at a critical point where AD is increasingly the target for cyber-attacks, and as more enterprises adopt the assume breach approach. Among the solutions, Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery™ (ADFR) can restore an entire Active Directory Forest using a first-of-its-kind internal intelligence to understand the exact schematic make-up of a Forest. In cases of AD disaster, ADFR automatically orchestrates the recovery process. Semperis Active Directory State Manager™ is the only solution that continuously tracks AD modifications in real-time and presents them on an admin dashboard. This enables IT professionals to compare any two states and revert to past states within seconds when Object and Attribute Recovery is needed.

“It’s great to have Sean on our Advisory Board.” Said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO and Co-Founder. “Today, identity compromises are increasingly the cause of organizational breach, and Active Directory is playing an increasingly important role in the organizational infrastructure. Therefore, Semperis must provide solutions that are always a step ahead of the game. We will continue to support our customers on premises, on cloud, and in their adoption of business solutions. Sean’s part in our Advisory Board will help meet these goals and keep our customers’ evolving needs answered.”

“It’s a privilege to work with Mickey and the Semperis team to help them make strategic choices, and it’s exciting to watch the company grow as they execute on these choices.” Sean Deuby added.

Deuby currently serves as an Identity Architect for Edgile, Inc. and previously he was Technical Director and Analyst at Windows IT Pro. Prior to that, Deuby led IT efforts at companies such as Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments. He has also been awarded by Microsoft a Most Valuable Professional in the field of Directory Services every year since 2004.

About Semperis: Semperis is an enterprise identity protection suite that helps recover your enterprise from cyber breaches and identity system failures, on-premises and on cloud. Founded in 2013 by experienced IAM professionals, Semperis serves customers in the financial, healthcare, government and other industries worldwide. Semperis solutions are accredited by Microsoft and are included in the latest Gartner reports.