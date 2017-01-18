We’re excited to join the Harlingen Senior Community Center for this event, and we look forward to interacting with our fellow community members as we work to improve the lives of seniors in our area

The Doug Thompson Agency, a family owned firm that provides asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners in southern Texas, is launching a charity drive to generate community support and gather donations for the Harlingen Senior Community Center.

Founded in 2011 by the WellMed Charitable Foundation and the Area Agency on Aging of the Lower Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen Senior Community Center in Cameron County is in the heart of the Harlingen’s thriving medical community. Activities provided at the Center are designed to promote peer-to-peer interaction and encourage socializing, improving both the physical and mental health of area seniors.

“We’re excited to join the Harlingen Senior Community Center for this event, and we look forward to interacting with our fellow community members as we work to improve the lives of seniors in our area,” says Doug Thompson, founder and executive director of the Doug Thompson Agency.

Efforts by Thompson and his team to gather support for the Harlingen Senior Community Center charity drive are centered on utilization of social media and email channels to gather followers from the local community. Additional publicity for the event will be gained from a full length feature article soon to be released in the next issue of “Our Hometown,” a monthly online magazine published by the Doug Thompson Agency: http://www.dougthompsonagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Several notable charitable organizations in southern Texas have benefitted from the assistance of the Doug Thompson team over the last few months. The Thompson team has recently become a member of the “Agents of Change” charity support group, and plans to continue working with regional nonprofits on a bimonthly basis.

Readers interested in learning more about the southern Texas charity drive to support the Harlingen Senior Community Center is urged by the Thompson team to visit the following page and take action to support the event: http://www.dougthompsonagency.com/A-Helping-Hand-to-Our-Seniors-in-Harlingen!_15_community_cause. Details regarding charity drives hosted by the Doug Thompson Agency in the past can be reviewed from the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.dougthompsonagency.com/community-cause.

About The Doug Thompson Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Harlingen, agency owner Doug Thompson knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of the Doug Thompson Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Doug and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. The Doug Thompson Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Doug Thompson Agency, visit http://www.dougthompsonagency.com/ or call (888) 856-2020.