Senior Veterans Care Network Unveils New Directory of Services

A new directory from the Senior Veterans Care Network released today provides the latest information and contact points to easily connect elderly veterans of America's armed forces to a range of senior care services including home care, assisted living, and elder-care funding. It also conveys material on this year's increase in the Veterans Pension with Aid & Attendance for veterans with wartime service and their surviving spouses.

The Senior Veterans Care Network is a nationwide network of elder-care providers that offer senior care services to America's veterans and their surviving spouses including those who served in World War II and the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf War eras. Eligible veterans 65 years or older, and their spouses can apply for benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), with assistance from VA accredited agents employed by the network.

"Our new veterans care directory and latest Aid & Attendance benefit data are incredibly valuable tools to help elderly military heroes navigate the maze of groups and services that provide the care and benefits they're entitled to," said Robert Bostic, VA-Accredited Claims Agent at the Senior Veterans Care Network. "Veterans can easily find care services in their area that meet their specific care needs, whether it’s in home care or in an assisted living facility," he said.

The network advocates on behalf of America's veterans. It’s members consists of senior care specialists who provide non-medical care to veterans in their own home, as well as assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and state VA Homes throughout the country. In many cases, surviving spouses of veterans also qualify for benefits. VA Accredited Agents can assist them in determining eligibility for each and how to apply. A key goal of the network is to provide personal service to senior veterans and their families to help them obtain the care they need and the benefits they have earned. VA Accredited agents members have more than 15 years of combined experience helping veterans and their families.

The website also offers information to help determine which veterans benefits seniors may be entitled to and who qualifies, compares assisted living vs nursing home accommodations and explains the organization's VetInHome program. This special service involves in-home support of activities of daily living, from mobility assistance to incontinence care, bathing, dressing and grooming, meal preparation or ongoing companionship. Aid & Attendance benefit increases for 2017 are also listed depending on the veteran’s marital status and for surviving spouses. Locations of VA regional offices are noted as are VA nursing homes in each state.

A senior veterans blog is also available, covering topics like State Veterans Nursing Homes, Diseases Associated with Agent Orange or military history such as the 75th Anniversary of The Pearl Harbor Attack.

Headquarters for the Senior Veterans Care Network is at 237 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville, La., 70448. Telephone 929-367-8387 or visit online at https://www.seniorveterans.care/home

Established in 2009, the Senior Veterans Care Network helps elderly, honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. armed services navigate the complex labyrinth of benefits, services and resources available to them including home care, memory care, nursing assistance, wartime veterans pension (Aid & Attendance) through its agents accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. From its roots providing basic localized home care, the organization has today grown into a nationwide network of senior care providers.