List of Best SEO Books of 2017 Announced by JM Internet Group

As a teacher and trainer in SEO, I find that books are one of the best resources to learn new tips and secrets for Internet small business marketing.

The JM Internet Group, a leader in online SEO training, is proud to announce an update to its popular list of best SEO books for 2017. The list of books on Search Engine Optimization or “SEO” has summaries, ratings, and direct links to Amazon.com where the interested reader can peruse and purchase any, or all, of these important books on small business Internet marketing.

“As a teacher and trainer in SEO, I find that books are one of the best resources to learn new tips and secrets for Internet small business marketing, especially how to propel a business to the top of search engines like Google, Yahoo, or Bing,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “This new update reflects the latest books on the subject as part of our Spring, 2017, update to the popular SEO Toolbook, which is a compendium of no cost tools and resources on SEO.”

To browse the list of SEO books, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/. It should be noted that authors and others seeking to recommend a book for the list, can reach out via the website or call 800-298-4065. The list is updated twice a year. To reach Jason McDonald's author website, visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/.

Books on SEO – a First Step Towards Effective Internet Marketing

SEO typically generates the highest return on investment (ROI) for small businesses vs. other competitive Internet market tactics such as paid advertising. The reason is that many customers go first to search engines such as Google, Yahoo, or Bing and typically ignore the paid advertising. By appearing in the so-called ‘organic’ search results, a business can secure clicks to their website, and then these clicks can turn into sales inquiries or sales for eCommerce websites. But how can a business owner learn the basics of SEO? While there are many blog posts, posts to Facebook, or even short YouTube videos, much of this information is disjointed and disorganized. A blog post can be only the proverbial “tip of the iceberg” (in the best case scenario), or actually wrong (in the worst case scenario). Long firm content such as books can provide a systematic step-by-step methodology to mastering the art and science of search engine optimization. By providing an up-to-date list of the best books on SEO, the JM Internet Group is helping small business owners build a quick “reading list” concerning this important, and effective, methodology of no cost Internet marketing. Even better in today’s age of Amazon Prime and Kindle delivery, a smart business owner can secure a reading list of the best books on SEO in his or her real or digital library with literally a few clicks of the mouse on Amazon.

About JM Internet Group

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople at https://www.jm-seo.org/. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student’s computer.

Contact:

JM Internet Group, Media Relations

Email. jm(dot)internetgroup(at)gmail(dot)com