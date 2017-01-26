SEO is the art and science of search engine optimization.

The JM Internet Group, a leader in online SEO training for small business owners and marketers, is proud to announce an update to its popular list of best SEO conferences for 2017. SEO or "Search Engine Optimization" is the art and science of propelling a company, product or service to the top of search engines such as Google or Bing. In addition to online training, blog posts, and webinars, many practitioners find it useful to attend real-world trade shows on SEO.

"The basics to SEO are taught in my popular SEO Fitness Workbook, but I find that attending yearly conferences are excellent supplementary information for anyone who knows the basics," explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. "By updating our list of the best SEO conferences for 2017, we are alerting our community to various trade shows, usually with either a West Coast or East Coast venue where they can learn from the search engine optimization elite and get ideas for practical success vis-a-vis search engines. "

To browse the list of SEO Conferences, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/2016/08/seo-conferences/. The list organizes conferences with the most effective shows at the top of the list. It should be noted, however, that any conference that made this list is undoubtedly worth attending! The list is updated twice a year.

Books on SEO and Conferences on SEO: Fundamentals and Supplementary Materials

SEO typically generates the highest return on investment (ROI) for small businesses because one does not have to pay for organic results on Google, Yahoo, or Bing. That said, books on SEO are the best first step for someone seeking to learn the basics of SEO. With that basic knowledge in hand, a next good step is to attend one of the twice-yearly SEO conferences. Most are held on the West Coast and then on the East Coast, alternating Spring and Fall. Fortunately, the venues are nearly always fun - cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, or New York, making it a wonderful opportunity to squeeze in some tourism as well as in-depth learning from the SEO cognoscenti. By providing an up-to-date list of the best conferences on SEO, the JM Internet Group is helping small business owners build a quick list of "must attend" conferences concerning this important, and effective, methodology of zero cost Internet marketing. Many conferences offer discount ranks for pre-bookings, and still others offer "digital only" options. So even if one cannot travel to New York City or San Francisco, one can avail of the experts on search engine optimization. (The JM Internet Group also maintains a popular list of the best SEO books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/).

