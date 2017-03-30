SEOPRO by KO Websites Launches New Multi-Media Website

SEOPRO for Digital Marketing "...seek out the right digital marketing solutions to match their organization’s unique business goals.”

SEOPRO by KO Websites launches a new multimedia website placing more focus on their 'All n1 Plan,' featuring full-service digital marketing in a single package. By integrating video content and clearly defining their digital marketing solutions, SEOPRO new website has once again pioneered how businesses think about and purchase their web-based digital marketing services.

With over 15 years of online internet marketing and website management experience, SEOPRO has built a strong reputation as one of the leading Web Design and Digital Marketing companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. KO Websites delivers exceptional search engine optimization (SEO) results, partnered with top-tier website design to provide conversions and brand awareness, which facilitates corporate growth.

“The launch of the new SEOPRO website makes it easier for clients to understand and seek out the right digital marketing solutions to match their organization’s unique business goals.” Said Ken O’Donnell, President of KO Websites, Inc. “In addition to highlighting the availability of marketing services, the new site is also designed as an educational tool on the subject of digital marketing. By visiting the site http://www.seopro.pro, you can learn about the function of social media marketing, search engine optimization, content marketing, advertising, and reputation management, among many other concepts,” continued Ken. Whether investing in digital marketing or gaining insights for yourself, http://www.seopro.pro is the perfect site to help guide your business towards its loftiest ambitions.

SEOPRO works to understand a client’s business, and engages within their social media circles to build relationships. SEOPRO strives to understand these customers, direct them to the client’s website, and in turn, be converted into loyal customers.

SEOPRO makes client satisfaction and performance its top priority, leading to a retention rate of over 98%, along with an unsurpassed reputation for quality and ROI.

“Surely, a company that delivers outstanding SEO and web asset management services must have their own premier website that captures all relevant areas of expertise, services, testimonials, and blogs, in a seamless, mobile-friendly portal that provides a fantastic user experience,” said Ken.

About the SEOPROs at KO Websites

SEOPRO is a division of KO Websites, a leading web design and search engine optimization firm, based in Castro Valley, CA. Since 2001, KO Websites has built fully-optimized websites for clients in the San Jose, Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The firm is grounded in the philosophy that building a functional, attractive website is not enough; a website needs to be designed with search engine optimization in mind to allow customers to find it easily and drive more sales. SEOPRO is the full-service content management and digital marketing side of the house. For more information, call 510-276-9902 or visit http://www.seopro.pro or http://www.KOwebsites.com