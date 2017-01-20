Their success in raising the visibility of this deadly condition, as well as improving sepsis treatment and outcomes through their community outreach work, truly inspired us to become a national partner.

Sepsis Alliance is pleased to announce a new national partnership with La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (La Jolla) to raise awareness of sepsis in 2017.

Sepsis Alliance is a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, also based in San Diego, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.

"We are incredibly pleased to be forming this new national partnership with Sepsis Alliance," said Lakhmir S. Chawla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of La Jolla. "Their success in raising the visibility of this deadly condition, as well as improving sepsis treatment and outcomes through their community outreach work, truly inspired us to become a national partner."

Through this new collaboration, La Jolla will help promote and sponsor several major events throughout the year, including the Sepsis Challenge™ Community Events Series, as well as the annual Sepsis Heroes event during Sepsis Awareness Month in September, 2017. La Jolla will also contribute towards the production of the new Sepsis Alliance education video “Sepsis 911” which is due to be released early in 2017. Additionally, La Jolla will promote sepsis awareness in support of Sepsis Alliance activities during the upcoming Society of Critical Care Medicine’s Critical Care Congress.

"We are very excited to have La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company join us as a national partner, particularly given their local presence in the biopharmaceutical hub of San Diego," added Tom Heymann, President and Executive Director of Sepsis Alliance. "While awareness and education will greatly reduce the number of deaths and injury from sepsis, we need innovations to help treat our sickest patients. We are thrilled to be working with a partner working on treatments aimed at helping save lives of patients with sepsis."

Sepsis, sometimes called blood poisoning by the general public, is a medical emergency that occurs when the body's response to infection begins to injure its own tissues and organs. It is estimated that 258,000 people in the U.S. die every year from sepsis, a preventable condition requiring early diagnosis and rapid treatment. Awareness of sepsis remains an important challenge. According to the Sepsis Alliance Awareness Survey, just 55% of U.S. adults have even heard of sepsis.

For more information on La Jolla, please visit:

http://www.ljpc.com

And for more information on Sepsis Alliance, click on:

http://www.sepsis.org

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company has several product candidates in development. LJPC-501 is La Jolla’s proprietary formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension. LJPC-401 is La Jolla’s novel formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. LJPC-30S is the next-generation gentamicin derivative program that is focused on therapeutics for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections as well as rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For more information on La Jolla, please visit http://www.ljpc.com.

About Sepsis Alliance

Sepsis Alliance is the nation’s leading sepsis advocacy organization, dedicated to saving lives and reduce suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. A 501(c)(3) organization, Sepsis Alliance was founded by Dr. Carl Flatley after the sudden, unnecessary death of his daughter Erin to a disease he had never even heard of. Sepsis Alliance produces and distributes educational materials for patients, families and health providers on sepsis prevention, early recognition and treatment. The organization also offers support to patients, sepsis survivors, and family members through its sepsis.org website which receives more than 1 million visits each year. The organization founded Sepsis Awareness Month in 2011, and works with partners to host community outreach events across North America. Since Sepsis Alliance began its mission, sepsis awareness has increased almost threefold, from 19% to 55%. For more information on Sepsis Alliance, a GuideStar Gold-rated charity, please visit http://www.sepsis.org/.