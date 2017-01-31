Stuart Subotnick Joins Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors

Sepsis Alliance It’s amazing to think that there is this huge health care problem that affects so many people, yet public awareness remains so low. We continue to lose or incapacitate for life too many people unnecessarily to this treatable disease.

Sepsis Alliance, the nation’s leading patient advocacy organization promoting sepsis awareness, education, early diagnosis and treatment, today announced that Stuart (“Stu”) Subotnick has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Subotnick is the CEO and President of Metromedia Corporation, and Chairman of Metromedia Bio-Science, LLC. He is a member of the Board of Directors of several respected companies and institutions, including Carnival Corporation (Lead Director), New York Racing Association, The Shubert Organization, The Shubert Foundation, and Conair Corporation. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Brooklyn Law School, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, Central Park Conservancy, Overcoming Obstacles, and Baruch College.

A 1962 graduate of Baruch College at The City College of New York (CCNY), Mr. Subotnick received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1968. He was admitted to the New York Bar Association in 1969, and was admitted to practice before the United States Tax Court that same year. He went on to earn his LL.M in Taxation from New York University Law School in 1974.

His Metromedia Bio-Science experience led Mr. Subotnick to have a deeper interest in sepsis. However, it was the recent passing of his wife, Anita, to sepsis that led him to join the Board of Directors of Sepsis Alliance. “In my career in business, which has included developing medical solutions, I have learned about the devastating impact of sepsis,” Mr. Subotnick explained. “It’s amazing to think that there is this huge health care problem that affects so many people, yet public awareness remains so low. We continue to lose or incapacitate for life too many people unnecessarily to this treatable disease. I believe that Sepsis Alliance is poised to have a meaningful impact on expanding public awareness of sepsis while helping to facilitate greater collaboration in healthcare, as has been done for other time-sensitive medical problems such as heart attack, stroke, and trauma.”

“We are delighted that Stu is joining our board,” added Thomas Heymann, Sepsis Alliance President and Executive Director. “His unparalleled professional experience in media and scientific research, along with his personal connection to sepsis, will provide us with critical guidance as we move forward.”

Sepsis, sometimes called blood poisoning by the general public, is a medical emergency that occurs when the body’s response to infection begins to injure its own tissues and organs. It is estimated that 258,000 people in the U.S. die every year from sepsis, more than from breast cancer, prostate cancer, and AIDS combined. Sepsis is a condition that can be treated successfully in most cases with early diagnosis and rapid treatment.

Sepsis Alliance is the nation’s leading sepsis advocacy organization, dedicated to saving lives and reducing suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. A 501(c)(3) organization, Sepsis Alliance was founded by Dr. Carl Flatley after the sudden, unnecessary death of his daughter Erin to a disease he had never even heard of. Sepsis Alliance produces and distributes educational materials for patients, families and health providers on sepsis prevention, early recognition and treatment. The organization also offers support to patients, sepsis survivors, and family members through its sepsis.org website which receives more than 1 million visits each year. The organization founded Sepsis Awareness Month in 2011, and works with partners to host community outreach events across North America. Since Sepsis Alliance began its mission, sepsis awareness has increased almost threefold, from 19% to 55%. For more information on Sepsis Alliance, a GuideStar Gold-rated charity, please visit http://www.sepsis.org/.