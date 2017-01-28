When a patient’s having a bad day and they come up to you, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you are a part of their life and that they trust you.

Anybody who might be considering the possibility of needing professional help in overcoming addiction, either for themselves or for a loved one going through that struggle, may find a new video released by Serenity Recovery to be helpful in making their decision. Serenity, a holistic treatment center for addiction located in Central Michigan, has produced this video as another installment in their “Meet The Staff” video series, which highlights many different staff members and the various roles that they fill at the recovery center. This newest video, which can be viewed on the Serenity Recovery YouTube channel, features JJ Williams, a member of the Security team at the treatment center, speaking about his daily responsibilities and the impact that he and the rest of the Security team have on the patients’ progress through treatment.

“A typical day is basically making sure that the employees and clients are safe,” Williams explains. “We make sure no drugs are coming into the facility. Everything has to go through Security.” Every individual and their belongings are inspected when they arrive at Serenity in order to keep contraband from entering the facility.

“Our patients are there to get help,” commented Serenity Recovery founder Per Wickstrom, “but addiction can lead people to make poor decisions. Having a security team helps the facility to be a safer place.”

Watching Recovery Happen

But, according to Williams, his job isn’t just searching bags and patting people down. In his interview, he also spoke about the personal interactions he has with the patients at Serenity on a daily basis. “When I can see somebody from start to finish, that’s awesome,” he says. “When a patient’s having a bad day and they come up to you, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you are a part of their life and that they trust you.”

Security Department Chief Meredith Knoll loves the fact that her job puts her into contact with Serenity patients from the beginning of their journey through the end. “My favorite part of working here is seeing the clients come in from detox,” she shares. “You kind of see them blossom through the whole process and then they graduate. It’s really cool to see them grow.”

This trust in the Security professionals is actually a major step in the patient’s recovery. Addiction can cause a person to view authority figures, such as police, in a less-than-trusting light, often blaming legal troubles on the police. A more honest relationship with such figures demonstrates the patient’s ability to take responsibility for their own actions, a mark of tremendous progress in recovery.

