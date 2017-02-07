There are many ways in which substance abuse can damage essential components of the cardiovascular system and contribute to heart disease.

Heart disease kills more men and women in the United States each year than any other condition or accident. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), 1 in every 4 deaths are from heart disease.

In order to help spread awareness about heart health, the CDC and other organizations band together in February, the month of Valentine’s Day, to promote healthy heart habits. Stores are packed full of pink and red hearts this month, and American Heart Month is full of healthy reminders about lifestyle factors that contribute to heart disease.

Serenity Recovery Center is joining in the activism by creating a free online resource to educate the community about heart issues that may result from addiction.

Cardiovascular means heart and veins: the essential oxygen and nutritional supply channels and pump of the body. In addition to the commonly known damages to brain and liver health as a result of abusing drugs or alcohol, substance abuse can also damage tissues of the cardiovascular system.

There are many ways in which substance abuse can damage essential components of the cardiovascular system and contribute to heart disease. Not every drug affects heart health the same way; however, when you examine the ways in which drugs or alcohol can damage cardiovascular tissue, you gain an understanding of why substance abuse can lead to immediate heart attack or accumulated damage (that may still cause a heart attack).

Serenity’s guide is not aimed at medical professionals in terms that friends and family of addicts might not understand, but instead lays out key ways that substance abuse affects heart health in terms that anyone can understand.

If you or a loved one struggle with drug or alcohol abuse, the sooner you get help the more likely you are to recuperate some of the damage caused to cardiovascular tissue by substance abuse. It may even be possible to reverse many of the effects of drug or alcohol abuse. In a holistic rehabilitation facility, like Serenity Rehab, addicts learn about many healthy lifestyle factors, as well as behaviors that contribute to long-term health. Mental and physical health go hand-in-hand with long-term recovery from addiction.

