ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning has been providing quality disaster restoration and cleaning services in Houston, TX and the surrounding areas since 1992. They are committed to providing excellent customer service and their effort was recently commended with the Angie’s List Super Service Award of 2016. This prestigious award is given to businesses that maintain a high service rating on Angie’s List during the year. ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning has now won this award for the fifth year in a row.

In order to win the Angie’s List Super Service Award, a listed business must pass a background check, be in compliance with the operational guidelines and in good standing with Angie’s List, and maintain an “A” service rating based on customer reviews. In 2016, Angie’s List began offering a free membership that gave non-paying members the ability to review listed businesses. This led to an increase in consumer reviews on Angie’s List which makes winning the 2016 Super Service Award even more of an accomplishment. According to ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning Managing Director Brad Hollibaugh, “It is an honor to receive this award five years in a row. We are family owned and operated and would like to thank our dedicated staff and customers who used our services and took the time to rate us.”

About ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning

ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning was founded in 1992 and they provide disaster restoration and cleaning services for the homes and businesses in Houston, TX and the surrounding areas. They are family owned and operated and as a ServiceMaster Restore Quality Restoration Vendor (QRV), they emphasize the importance of providing great customer service. ServiceMaster Cleaning & Restoration is one of the largest ServiceMaster businesses in Texas and their technicians are each IICRC certified to provide a wide range of disaster restoration services. In addition to the Angie’s List Super Service Award, ServiceMaster Cleaning & Restoration is also a three-time winner of the Better Business Bureau Award of Excellence. Contact ServiceMaster Cleaning & Restoration at (281) 668-5912 for more information.

About RestorationMasterFinder.com

ServiceMaster Cleaning & Restoration is a client of RestorationMasterFinder.com which is a lead generation service provider that helps get quality sales leads for businesses of the disaster restoration and cleaning industries. RestorationMasterFinder.com (RMF) consists of highly optimized micro-sites that are built for each listed business to help attract more local search traffic and increase the number of calls for an improved conversion rate. The micro-sites of RMF are visible on Google, Bing, and Yahoo as well as many local, vertical, and social media web portals. Visit restorationmasterfinder.com for more information.