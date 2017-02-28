Today's announcement brings the collective domain experience of the sfara executive team to 125 years.

Today Driversiti makes a series of announcements related to its growing business, brand, product and leadership.

First, the company reorganizes under the name sfara to support an expanding vision for growth, and commitment to revolutionizing fleet analytics and safety with mobile technology for companies of all sizes. The brand reflects a direction for the company that creates room for broader market adoption and imminent technology developments.

Through this lens, sfara has co-created the evolution of the product roadmap with its partners, resulting in the release of the next-generation Companion App and Analytics Portal. Further, the pace of additional releases will increase, with services like a state-of-the-art emergency call center going live this spring. The company also announces growth with the launch of five new partnerships, bringing sfara’s footprint to 18 countries.

Also today, sfara names three additions to its leadership team, bringing the collective domain experience of its executives to 125 years. In November 2016 Erik Goldman came to sfara after co-founding Hughes Telematics, which in 2012 was acquired by Verizon. He was group president of Verizon Telematics through 2015. Goldman brings 30 years of proven success with new high value market creation and strategic positioning, domestically and internationally.

Joining Goldman from Verizon Telematics is Chuck McClain, who will serve as sfara’s COO. McClain’s decades of telematics and mobile technology experience spans a number of leadership roles, including COO of Verizon Telematics. Earlier in his career he worked for Hughes Network Systems, MCI Telecommunications and Teligent. Jennifer Brown also joins sfara, as head of communications. Brown brings nearly 15 years of omni-channel communications background to the organization, most recently as senior vice president at Edelman, a global communications marketing firm. Previously, Brown held similar roles at leading telematics operations and automotive manufacturers, including General Motors and L Brands logistics division.

Along with these appointments, Founder Sascha Simon will continue as President and Chief Technology Officer. Zvi Huber remains Vice President of Customer Operations, Emiliano Miluzzo continues as Vice President of Engineering, and Dan Winston remains Vice President of Business Development.

“These leadership appointments bring to the team valuable experience in the telematics and technology industries,” said Goldman. “They join an impressive cohort of engineers and support professionals who are championing a mobile revolution in safety.”

Learn more about sfara and its vision at http://www.sfara.com.