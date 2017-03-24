Beth Leone Working with Anahata has been life changing. She quickly took me to the depths of my soul where I could connect to my own guidance and access the strength to live it.

Shamanic healer and teacher Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing Center, Sedona, Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, proudly presents her Sacred Peru retreat with world famous shaman and author Jorge Luis Delgado, June 9--24, 2017. This sacred and spiritual journey during the Summer Solstice will also be her final international retreat, Anahata announced earlier this month. The retreat is filling up fast with only two spots left, so interested people are encouraged to book by the end of March to assure their spot.

To meet the increasing demand for spiritual retreats and Shamanic Journeys with a focus on personal healing among lands of powerful and sacred beauty, Anahata Ananda expanded the Center’s Retreats territory to include the majestic lands and sacred sites of Peru.

The Summer Solstice Peru Retreat will explore the ancient mysteries and traditions of Peru's sacred healing land. It aims to provide participants with a soulful retreat experience, blending healing services, land journeys, ceremonies and other inspirational activities designed to restore and awaken body, mind and soul.

This spiritual retreat to Peru is a Shamanic journey into healing and awakening the Sacred Heart. Through the power of the ancient lands, Peru's timeless cultural wisdom, visits to sacred sites such as Machu Picchu, empowering healing services, sacred ceremonies and inspirational teachings, profound transformation is experienced.

Shaman Jorge Luis Delgado, who is the chosen Peruvian delegate at the international gatherings of the tribal elders, is one of the Peru Retreat personal guides. Jorge will share the ancient mysteries and Shamanic wisdom of his ancestors as well as guide many sacred land ceremonies. Anahata Ananda, the primary facilitator, will host meditation, inspirational workshops and hold private Shamangelic Healing sessions.

The retreat includes 12 nights of accommodation in the Mystical Sacred Valley and Ancient Capitol City of Cusco. During the retreat, the Lost City of the Incas in Machu Picchu will be explored for 3 days over the Summer Solstice Portal. The ancient ruins of Ollantaytambo, Saksaywaman, the Temple of the Sun and other sacred sites will also be visited. There will be plenty of opportunity to enjoy the vibrant and colorful Quechua people, mountain villages and thriving markets. Optional healing services such as Shamanic healing sessions, Spiritual readings, herbal steam baths and relaxing massage are offered.

Whether participants are seeking a soulful sacred journey to Peru or a tailored Sedona retreat of Transformational Healing and Spiritual Awakening, Shamangelic Retreats provides a profoundly empowering experience. Shamangelic also offers a full complement of Shamanic healing sessions, Shamanic retreats, sacred land journeys, as well as training courses in energy healing and Shamanic teachings.

Shamanic healer and Spiritual Counselor, Anahata Ananda, has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion.

Inside, the retreat center’s calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

Shamangelic also offers the powerful Shamanic Soul Retreat, for those who are ready to deepen their connections to the land, and exclusive Women’s Retreats] that can include friends, relatives or any other group of women who want to share a healing experience in a sacred space with each other. These personally tailored retreats offer tools and classes for expanding feminine consciousness, group sessions on relationships, meditation, chakra balancing, spiritual healing, vibrant health, rejuvenation, massage, sound healing and more. Retreats offer a powerful resource for anyone who wants to manage stress, expand their consciousness and deepen their self-development and spiritual awakening.

For those who prefer in-person private counseling with Anahata or would like to visit Sedona, Anahata also offers personally tailored Spiritual Retreats, Sacred Land Journeys, Vortex Energy Tours and other courses in personal empowerment and spiritual awakening, all among the Red Rocks.

