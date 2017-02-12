Shamanic Breathwork with Anahata Ananda Black Swan Yoga, Austin, TX Thank you for this powerful transformational journey. It took me exactly where I needed to go to come back to life. ~Layla Tavakolian

Shamanic Healer Anahata Ananda and Black Swan Yoga enjoyed record turnout for their Sacred Breathwork Ceremony weekend event with all four sessions sold-out at the Austin, Texas studio. Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing, Sedona Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, was guest Breathwork Facilitator for the hugely popular 4-day spiritual yoga and sacred shamanic breathing event which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2017.

To help bring stress release, alignment and spiritual healing to the Austin community, Anahata taught this powerful and transformational work to more than 100 yogis and spiritual seekers over the first weekend of February 2017. She also offered individual sessions during the event.

Shamanic Breathwork is a powerful modality for releasing heaviness and restoring inner peace and clarity to those who practice it, says Anahata. Incorporating guided visualization and deep clearing breathing--a type of controlled breathing that uses one’s inner wisdom to work toward physical, mental, emotional and spiritual healing--Shamanic Breathwork facilitates profound developmental change and Sacred Journey into the depths of one’s soul.

Black Swan Yoga is a donation-based, walls free yoga community whose instructors are trained to freely express their own interpretation of the practice of yoga. Anahata’s Shamanic Breathwork adds a powerful and effective dimension to this interpretation in order to connect each student to their own unique empowerment journey.

The art of breathing is foundational to all states of consciousness. Shamanic ceremony is meant to take one to their edge, and the edge is where the growth is. The new information for self-awareness one gets from the shamanic ceremony is enormously helpful for breaking old patterns and reshaping relationships into healthier ways of being, says Anahata. She also offers Shamanic Teachings, Courses in Empowerment, and other tools for awakening and healing at the Shamangelic Healing Center in Sedona.

Shamangelic Healing and Anahata offer a full complement of more unique healing and spiritual awakening services such as Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Retreats in addition to training courses for those who are ready to go to the next level.

Shamanic Healer and Spiritual Counselor, Anahata Ananda, has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion.

Inside, the retreat center’s calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking Spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling, sacred land journeys or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

For those unable to come to Sedona, Shamangelic Healing offers a wide range of online courses for Personal Empowerment and Spiritual Awakening.

For detailed descriptions and a calendar of all training courses, private healing sessions and spiritual awakening services offered by Anahata visit http://www.ShamangelicHealing.com.